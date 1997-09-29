Metabolic Bone Disease and Clinically Related Disorders
3rd Edition
Description
Metabolic Bone Disease, Third Edition is the new, expanded edition of the classic text, featuring the latest advancements and research information in this fast-moving field. The Third Edition includes the most up-to-date information on molecular mechanisms, basic biology, pathophysiology, and diagnosis and management strategies of metabolic bone disease.
Key Features
- Edited by "fathers of the field"
- An expanded version of a classic AP text
- Complete coverage of a fast-growing field
Readership
Researchers and academic clinicians; students in endocrinology, orthopedic research, and bone/mineral research; pharmacologists; physiologists
Table of Contents
L.G. Raisz and G.A. Rodan, Embryology and Anatomy.
M.J. Glimcher, The Nature of the Mineral Phase in Bone: Biological and Clinical Implications.
J.T. Potts, Jr. and H. Juppner, Parathyroid Hormone and Parathyroid Hormone-Related Peptide in Calcium Homeostasis, Bone Metabolism, and Bone Development: The Proteins, Their Genes and Receptors.
T.J. Martin, D.M. Findlay, J.M. Moseley, and P.M. Sexton, Calcitonin.
M.F. Holick and J.S. Adams, Vitamin D Metabolism and Biological Function.
R. Civitelli, K. Ziambaras, and R. Leelawattana, Pathophysiology of Calcium, Phosphate, and Magnesium Absorption.
K. Hruska and A. Gupta, Disorders of Phosphate Homeostatis.
M.-C. Monier-Faugere, M.C. Langub, and H.H. Malluche, Bone Biopsies: A Modern Approach.
M. Uffmann, T.P. Fuerst, M. Jergas, and H.K. Genant, Noninvasive Assessment of Bone.
C. Christiansen, C. Hassager, and B.J. Riis, Biochemical Markers of Bone Turnover.
A.M. Parfitt, Osteomalacia and Related Disorders.
M. Kleerekoper and L.V. Avioli, Osteoporosis Pathogenesis and Therapy.
J.T. Potts, Jr., Primary Hyperparathyroidism.
E. Slatopolsky and J.A. Delmez, Renal Osteodystrophy.
G.M. Doherty and S.A. Wells, Jr., Surgical Treatment for Hyperparathyroidism.
E.M. Brown, M. Bai, and M. Pollak, Familial Benign Hypocalciuric Hypercalcemia and Other Syndromes of Altered Responsiveness to Extracellular Calcium.
M.A. Levine, Hypoparathyroidism and Pseudohypoparathyroidism.
D.S. Ross, Bone Disease in Hyperthyroidism.
F.R. Singer and S.M. Krane, Pagets Disease of Bone.
N.H. Bell, Sarcoidosis and Related Disorders.
S.R. Goldring and R.P. Polisson, Bone Disease in Rheumatologic Disorders.
G.R. Mundy, Hypercalcemia of Malignancy.
D.W. Rowe and J.R. Shapiro, Osteogenesis Imperfecta.
M.P. Whyte, Skeletal Disorders Characterized by Osteosclerosis or Hyperostosis.
C.Y.C. Pak, Kidney Stones: Pathogenesis, Diagnosis, and Therapy.
F.H. Glorieux, G. Karsenty, and R.V. Thakker, Metabolic Bone Disease in Children. Subject Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 811
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1998
- Published:
- 29th September 1997
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080536279
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120687008
About the Editor
Louis Avioli
Dr. Louis V. Avioli, M.D. is widely regarded as the leading authority on osteoporosis and calcium metabolism. His distinguished career as a clinician, academician, and practicing endocrinologist covers more than 30 years of service. He is the founder and past president of the American Society for Bone and Mineral Research, and the founder and current president of the Association of Osteobiology. He is currently the Shoenberg Professor of Medicine, Professor of Orthopedic Surgery and director of the Division on Bones and Mineral Diseases at Washington University School of Medicine.
Affiliations and Expertise
Washington University, St. Louis, Missouri, U.S.A.
Stephen Krane
Affiliations and Expertise
Harvard Medical School, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, U.S.A.