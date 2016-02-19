Metabolic Aspects of Food Safety is based on the proceedings of the Second Food Safety Conference held in 1969. The first conference was held in April 1966 and was concerned solely with the Pathology of Small Laboratory Animals. The program of the second Conference was intended to be complementary to that of the first. In 1966, the animals used for tests were considered. The 1969 conference focused on the tests themselves and their interpretation in relation to the toxicity or safety of the constituents, including additives and contaminants, of man's food for man. The contributions made by researchers at the conference included studies on the need for more biochemical information in food safety evaluation; the physiology of gastrointestinal absorption; renal function tests in laboratory animals; significance of age of test animals in food additive evaluation; aspects of protein metabolism relevant to food safety evaluation; and significance of organ-weight changes in food safety evaluation.

1 The Need for More Biochemical Information in the Field of Food Safety Evaluation

2 The Small Intestine

3 The Physiology of Gastrointestinal Absorption

4 Absorption from the Gastrointestinal Tract, as Applied to Food Additives

5 Transport and Fate of Substances Absorbed in the Gastrointestinal Tract with Special Reference to the Significance of Blood and Tissue Levels

6 Renal Function Tests in Laboratory Animals

7 Renal Function Tests in Man

8 Specification of Food Additives: Application and Limitation of Analytical Methods

9 The Metabolic Pathways of Exogenous Substances

10 The Significance of the Gut Flora in Safety Testing of Food Additives

11 Enzyme Induction in Laboratory Animals and its Relevance to Food Additive Investigation

12 Significance of Age of Test Animals in Food Additive Evaluation

13 The Influence of Sex and Hormones in the Development of Liver Tumors in Rats and Dogs

14 Aspects of Protein Metabolism Relevant to Food Safety Evaluation

15 The Physiology of Liver Enlargement

16 Significance of Organ-Weight Changes in Food Safety Evaluation

17 Assessment of Liver Function in Man with Special Reference to Hepatotoxicity

18 Significance of Liver Tumor Induction in Animals

19 Some Effects of Carcinogens on the Structure and Activity of Liver Cells

20 Induced Subcutaneous Sarcomata: Their Development and Critical Appraisal

General Discussion

