Metabolic and Bioenergetic Drivers of Neurodegenerative Disease: Treating neurodegenerative disorders as metabolic diseases, Volume 155
1st Edition
Table of Contents
SECTION 1: HISTORICAL OVERVIEW OF NEURODEGENERATIVE DISORDER RESEARCH AND COMMONALITIES WITH METABOLIC DISEASE
1. Status and Future Directions of Clinical Trials in Alzheimer’s Disease
George Perry
2. Status and Future Directions of Clinical Trials in Parkinson’s Disease
Grazyna Soderbom
3. Tracking the Potential Involvement of Metabolic Disease in Neurodegenerative Disorders – Biomarkers and Beyond
Jose Luchsinger
4. Brain Cells Glucose and Ketone Utilization in Brain Ageing and Neurodegenerative Disorders
Dimitrios Kapogiannis
5. Role of Senescence in Aging and Aging-Related Disease with Emphasis on and Implications for Neurodegenerative Disorders
James Kirkland and Erin Wissler Gerdes
SECTION 2: A MECHANISTIC APPROACH TO NDDS AND THE METABOLIC HYPOTHESES
6. Evidence for Pathophysiological Commonalities between Metabolic and Neurodegenerative Disorders
Christian Hölscher
7. Metabolic Impact on Neuroinflammation and Microglial Modulation in Neurodegenerative Disorders
Paul Edison
8. GABA-ergic Interneuron Dysfunction and Neuronal Network Hyperexcitability in Neurodegenerative Disorders
MARK MATTSON
9. The Mitochondrial Hypothesis: Dysfunction, Bioenergetic Defects and the Metabolic Link to Alzheimer’s Disease
Russell Swerdlow
10. Mitochondrial and Endosomal-Lysosomal Dysfunction and Bioenergetic Defects in Parkinson’s Disease and Metabolic Disorders
ole Isacson
11. Endosomal-Lysosomal Dysfunction in Metabolic Disorders and Alzheimer’s Disease
Ben A. Bahr
12. Oxidative Stress and Damage in Metabolic and Neurodegenerative Disorders: the role of IL6 & the Inflammasomes
Grazyna Soderbom
13. Disturbances in Brain Energy Metabolism in Insulin Resistance and Diabetes and Alzheimer’s Disease – Learnings from Brain Imaging and Biomarkers
Kerstin Heurling
14. Dysregulation of Metabolic Flexibility: the Impact of mTOR on Autophagy in Neurodegenerative Disorders
Kenneth Maiese
15. Impact of Circadian and Diurnal Rhythms on Cellular Metabolic Function and Neurodegenerative Disorders
Erik S. Musiek
16. The Impact of Neurovascular Dysfunction, the Endothelial Cell and Blood-Brain Barrier, and Glymphatic System Regulation in Metabolic and Neurodegenerative Disorders
Jeffrey Iliff
17. Is There a Link Between ApoE-4/a-SYN in Neurodegenerative Disorders and Metabolic Disorders from a Metabolic Perspective?
Lance Johnson
SECTION 3. TREATING METABOLIC DISEASE IN BODY AND BRAIN
18. Insulin in Alzheimer’s Disease and Parkinson’s Disease Therapy and Risk Reduction by Repurposing Metformin and Thiazolidinediones
Paula Moreira
19. Repurposing GLP1 Agonists for Neurodegenerative Disorders
Per Svenningsson
20. Role of the SGLT2Is in Metabolic and Neurodegenerative Disorders
Russell Esterline
21. Ketotherapeutics for Neurodegenerative Disorders
Kieran Clarke
22. Intermittent Metabolic Switching Lifestyles (Exercise and Fasting) to Forestall Neurodegenerative Disorders
MARK MATTSON
23. Restoring Defective Mitophagy in Neurodegenerative Disease
Evandro F. Fang
24. Harnessing Neurogenesis in Adults – A Role in Metabolic and Neurodegenerative Disorders
Orly Lazarov
25. Hormesis: a Therapeutic Approach for Neurodegenerative Disorders?
Edward J. Calabrese
26. Beyond Beta Amyloid; C99 as a Likely Driver and Target in the Pathogenesis of Alzheimer’s Disease.
Estela Area-Gomez
Description
Metabolic Drivers and Bioenergetic Components of Neurodegenerative Disease summarizes recent developments in intervention trials in neurodegenerative disorders, particularly Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s, as well as increasing evidence for the overlap between drivers of metabolic syndrome and neurodegenerative disorders that impact mitochondrial function and bioenergetics, and subsequently cellular function and pathophysiology. Topics covered include Brain Cells Glucose and Ketone Utilization in Brain Ageing and Neurodegenerative Disorders, Role of Senescence in Aging and Aging-Related Disease with Emphasis on and Implications for Neurodegenerative Disorders, Evidence for Pathophysiological Commonalities between Metabolic and Neurodegenerative Disorders, Metabolic Impact on Neuroinflammation and Microglial Modulation in Neurodegenerative Disorders, and much more.
Key Features
- Summarizes the impact of the metabolic hypothesis on underlying mechanisms of neurodegenerative disorders
- Presents the novel treatment strategies based on the metabolic hypothesis for neurodegenerative disorders
Readership
Postgraduates and researchers in the areas of Neurobiology, Neurodegeneration, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Metabolic Disorders, Bioenergetics, Repurposing of Metabolic Treatments, Novel Treatments for Neurodegenerative Disorders.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 322
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st September 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128231210
About the Editors
Grazyna Soderbom Editor
Grażyna Söderbom, PhD is founder of Klipspringer AB. She received her BSc 1st Class Hons in Pharmacology & Toxicology from King’s College, London and PhD in Neuroscience from the University of London. She spent one year of her undergraduate studies investigating the role of the AT2-receptor subtype at Ciba-Geigy under the tutelage of Dr Marc de Gasparo. As a Wellcome Trust PhD Scholar in Prof. Peter Jenner’s Neurodegenerative Research Group, Grażyna focused on the aetiology of Parkinson’s disease, specifically the relevance of antioxidant enzymes in the basal ganglia and Parkinson’s pathogenesis. After working as a Post-Doctoral Research Fellow at the Clinical Age Research Unit at King’s College Hospital, Grażyna joined Zeneca/AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals, which included five years as Global Brand Manager in Cardiovascular Medicine in Sweden. She was involved in the global marketing and communications behind the antihypertensive Atacand® and the launch of Atacand Plus®. Having discovered a strong interest in strategic medical communications, Grażyna launched Klipspringer in 2013, which specializes in scientific, medical and strategic writing and consultation for Academia, Bio-Pharma and beyond. Grażyna is passionate about “all things science”, especially neuroscience, and the effective sharing of scientific knowledge to all levels of audiences. She has published scientific research of her own and now supports others in their scientific and medical communications. Grażyna is particularly interested in the potential implications of the link between metabolic disease and neurodegenerative disorders.
Affiliations and Expertise
Klipspringer, Sweden
Russell Esterline Editor
Russell Esterline, PhD is currently a VP Global Medicines Leader at AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals leading the advancement of late stage metabolic products towards registration and approval and beyond. He received his B.S. in Chemistry from Juniata College and his PhD in Toxicology from Rutgers University/UMDNJ Joint Graduate Program in Toxicology. He completed his Post-Doctoral training at the Johns Hopkins School of Hygiene and Public Health. Both pre- and post-graduate research focused on the impact of toxicants on mitochondrial function. At AstraZeneca, Russell led the development of CRESTOR (rosuvastatin) through its LCM delivery stage (METEOR, CORONA, AURORA, JUPITER, SATURN clinical trials) and more recently led the development of FARXIGA (dapagliflozin) through global approval and launch. As the FARXIGA lead, Russell became interested in understanding the underlying mechanism(s) behind the unique SGLT2i-driven benefit in patients with type 2 diabetes and has published a novel theory describing the metabolic underpinning of this benefit. If correct, this theory may have implications beyond the proven benefits on the heart and kidney into the CNS, a possibility which is currently being pursued through collaborations with leading scientists in the field.
Affiliations and Expertise
AstraZeneca, USA
Jan Oscarsson Editor
Jan Oscarsson is MD, PhD in Physiology and Registered physician trained in internal medicine. He was appointed Professor in Physiology, especially Endocrinology and Integrative metabolism, in 2003 and was recruited by AstraZeneca R&D the same year. His academic work has focused on metabolic regulation in cell culture, animal and clinical studies. He has also been interested in the hormonal regulation of neurogenesis in collaboration with the late Professor Peter Eriksson. At AstraZeneca R&D, he has had several different positions in R&D, including Head of Section of Molecular Metabolism and Disease Area Portfolio Leader focusing on diabetes and metabolic regulation. Since 2013, he is Director Physician in Clinical Development, working on type 2 diabetes, dyslipidemia and fatty liver disease. During the last few years he has conducted studies to determine the mechanisms behind the unique SGLT2i-driven benefits in patients with type 2 diabetes, and together with Russ Esterline PhD, published a novel theory describing the metabolic underpinning of this benefit.
Affiliations and Expertise
AstraZeneca, Sweden
Mark Mattson Editor
Mark Mattson is at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, MD, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, MD, USA