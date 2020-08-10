Metabolic and Bioenergetic Drivers of Neurodegenerative Disease: Neurodegenerative Disease Research and Commonalities with Metabolic Diseases, Volume 154

Grażyna Söderbom, PhD is founder of Klipspringer AB. She received her BSc 1st Class Hons in Pharmacology & Toxicology from King’s College, London and PhD in Neuroscience from the University of London. She spent one year of her undergraduate studies investigating the role of the AT2-receptor subtype at Ciba-Geigy under the tutelage of Dr Marc de Gasparo. As a Wellcome Trust PhD Scholar in Prof. Peter Jenner’s Neurodegenerative Research Group, Grażyna focused on the aetiology of Parkinson’s disease, specifically the relevance of antioxidant enzymes in the basal ganglia and Parkinson’s pathogenesis. After working as a Post-Doctoral Research Fellow at the Clinical Age Research Unit at King’s College Hospital, Grażyna joined Zeneca/AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals, which included five years as Global Brand Manager in Cardiovascular Medicine in Sweden. She was involved in the global marketing and communications behind the antihypertensive Atacand® and the launch of Atacand Plus®. Having discovered a strong interest in strategic medical communications, Grażyna launched Klipspringer in 2013, which specializes in scientific, medical and strategic writing and consultation for Academia, Bio-Pharma and beyond. Grażyna is passionate about “all things science”, especially neuroscience, and the effective sharing of scientific knowledge to all levels of audiences. She has published scientific research of her own and now supports others in their scientific and medical communications. Grażyna is particularly interested in the potential implications of the link between metabolic disease and neurodegenerative disorders.