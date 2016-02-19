Metabolic Activation of Polynuclear Aromatic Hydrocarbons - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080238357, 9781483280677

Metabolic Activation of Polynuclear Aromatic Hydrocarbons

1st Edition

Authors: Wing-Sum Tsang Gary W. Griffin
eBook ISBN: 9781483280677
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1979
Page Count: 134
Description

Metabolic Activation of Polynuclear Aromatic Hydrocarbons deals with the metabolic activation of polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons and covers topics ranging from the cytotoxic, mutagenic, and carcinogenic effects of arene oxides to the role of secondary metabolites as ultimate carcinogens. The mechanism of binding of metabolites derived from polynuclear hydrocarbons to key cellular sites is also discussed.

This book begins with a brief review of the early work on the mechanism of chemical carcinogenesis by polynuclear hydrocarbons, followed by a detailed survey of pertinent literature in the field. The cytotoxic, mutagenic, and carcinogenic effects of arene oxides are analyzed, along with the solvolytic and nucleophilic reactions of benzo[a]pyrene (BaP) diol epoxides. The discussion then turns to the carcinogenicity, mutagenicity, and cytotoxicity of BaP metabolites; the "Bay-region" theory of carcinogenic activity and perturbational molecular orbital theory; and the mechanism of binding of metabolites derived from polynuclear hydrocarbons to key cellular sites. Research on polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons pertaining to the "Bay-region" theory is also presented.

This monograph will be of interest to chemists, biochemists, and oncologists.

Table of Contents


Introduction

Basic Mechanisms for the Metabolism of Polynuclear Hydrocarbons; Early Studies of Arene Oxides and Cytotoxic, Mutagenic, and Carcinogenic Effects Attributed to these Substrates

Recent Developments; Recognition of Specific Secondary Metabolites as Ultimate Carcinogens

The Mechanism of Binding of Metabolites Derived from Polynuclear Hydrocarbons to Key Cellular Sites

Solvolytic and Nucleophilic Reactions of BaP Diol Epoxides

Carcinogenicity, Mutagenicity, and Cytotoxicity of Metabolites of BaP

The "Bay-Region" Theory of Carcinogenic Activity; Application of Perturbational Molecular Orbital Theory

Recent Research on Other PAH's Pertaining to the "Bay-Region" Theory

References

Author Index

Subject Index

No. of pages:
134
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1979
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483280677

Wing-Sum Tsang

Gary W. Griffin

