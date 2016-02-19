Metabolic Activation of Polynuclear Aromatic Hydrocarbons
1st Edition
Description
Metabolic Activation of Polynuclear Aromatic Hydrocarbons deals with the metabolic activation of polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons and covers topics ranging from the cytotoxic, mutagenic, and carcinogenic effects of arene oxides to the role of secondary metabolites as ultimate carcinogens. The mechanism of binding of metabolites derived from polynuclear hydrocarbons to key cellular sites is also discussed.
This book begins with a brief review of the early work on the mechanism of chemical carcinogenesis by polynuclear hydrocarbons, followed by a detailed survey of pertinent literature in the field. The cytotoxic, mutagenic, and carcinogenic effects of arene oxides are analyzed, along with the solvolytic and nucleophilic reactions of benzo[a]pyrene (BaP) diol epoxides. The discussion then turns to the carcinogenicity, mutagenicity, and cytotoxicity of BaP metabolites; the "Bay-region" theory of carcinogenic activity and perturbational molecular orbital theory; and the mechanism of binding of metabolites derived from polynuclear hydrocarbons to key cellular sites. Research on polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons pertaining to the "Bay-region" theory is also presented.
This monograph will be of interest to chemists, biochemists, and oncologists.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Basic Mechanisms for the Metabolism of Polynuclear Hydrocarbons; Early Studies of Arene Oxides and Cytotoxic, Mutagenic, and Carcinogenic Effects Attributed to these Substrates
Recent Developments; Recognition of Specific Secondary Metabolites as Ultimate Carcinogens
The Mechanism of Binding of Metabolites Derived from Polynuclear Hydrocarbons to Key Cellular Sites
Solvolytic and Nucleophilic Reactions of BaP Diol Epoxides
Carcinogenicity, Mutagenicity, and Cytotoxicity of Metabolites of BaP
The "Bay-Region" Theory of Carcinogenic Activity; Application of Perturbational Molecular Orbital Theory
Recent Research on Other PAH's Pertaining to the "Bay-Region" Theory
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 134
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1979
- Published:
- 1st January 1979
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483280677