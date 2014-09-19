Mesoscale Modeling in Chemical Engineering Part II, Volume 47

Jinghai LI is Professor in Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS). He also serves as the VP of CAS and China Association of Science and Technology, VP of International Council for Science (ICSU) and the Executive VP of Chemical Industry and Engineering Society of China. He established the Energy-Minimization Multi-Scale (EMMS) model for gas-solid systems. The model has been extended to many different complex systems, and generalized into the EMMS paradigm of computation featuring the structural and logic similarity between problem, modeling, software and hardware, which has been implemented by constructing a supercomputer with capacity of 1 Pflops and has been used widely in chemical and energy industries. He is also engaged in research in clean coal technology. Currently, he is devoted to promoting the concept of mesoscience based on the EMMS principle of compromise in competition as an interdisciplinary science. He sits on editorial committees or international advisory boards for several international periodicals, such as Powder Technology, Advances in Chemical Engineering, Chemical Engineering Science, Reviews in Chemical Engineering, and Granular Metter. He is editor in chief of Particuology. He holds memberships from CAS (Chinese Academy of Sciences), TWAS (The Academy of Sciences for the Developing World) and STWA (Swiss Academy of Engineering), The Royal Academy of Engineering (RAEng), Australian Academy of Technological Sciences and Engineering (ATSE).