Mesoscale Modeling in Chemical Engineering Part I, Volume 46

Focusing Mesoscales of Multiscale Problems in Chemical Engineering, a volume in the Advances in Chemical Engineering series provides readers with the personal views of recognized authorities who present assessments of the state-of-the-art in the field and help readers develop an understanding of its further evolution.

Subjects covered in the book are not limited to the classical chemical engineering disciplines. Contributions connecting chemical engineering to related scientific fields, either providing a fundamental basis or introducing new concepts and tools, are encouraged.

This volume aims to create a balance between well developed areas such as process industry, transformation of materials, energy, and environmental issues, and areas where applications of chemical engineering are more recent or emerging.