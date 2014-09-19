Mesoscale Modeling in Chemical Engineering Part I, Volume 46
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Opportunities and Challenges: Both at Mesoscales
- Chapter One: Unified Design Strategies for Particulate Products
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Hierarchical Products and Processes
- 3 Product Properties
- 4 Product Design
- 5 Processes and Properties by Design
- 6 Conclusions
- Acknowledgements
- Chapter Two: Multiscale Analysis of a Coating Process in a Wurster Fluidized Bed Apparatus
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Multiscale Simulation Framework
- 3 Experimental Estimation of the Material Parameters
- 4 Analysis of the Process Behavior
- 5 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Three: Euler–Lagrange Modeling of the Hydrodynamics of Dense Multiphase Flows
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Governing Equations for the Continuous and Discrete Phases
- 3 Dimensionless Numbers for Multiphase Flows
- 4 Flows with Particles: Discrete Particle Models (CFD–DEM)
- 5 Flows with Bubbles: DBMs
- 6 Flows with Droplets: DSMC
- 7 Summary and Outlook
- Acknowledgments
- Appendix A Derivation of the Filtered Fluid Equation
- Appendix B Direct Numerical Simulation of Droplet Collision Outcomes
- Chapter Four: Particle Scale Study of Heat Transfer in Packed and Fluidized Beds
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Model Description
- 3 Model Application
- 4 Conclusions and Future Work
- Acknowledgment
- Chapter Five: Mesoscale Transport Phenomena and Mechanisms in Gas–Liquid Reaction Systems
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Understanding the Mesoscale Mechanisms Through the EMMS Model
- 3 Physical Interpretation of Macroscale Behavior from Mesoscale Perspective
- 4 Consolidated Understanding of the EMMS Model for gas–Liquid Systems
- 5 Stability-Constrained Multifluid CFD Model
- 6 Conclusions and Future Issues
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Six: Mesoscale Flow Structures and Fluid–Particle Interactions
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Evidence of Mesoscale Coherent Structures
- 3 The Origin of Mesoscale Structures
- 4 The Fundamentals of Fluid–Particle Interaction
- 5 The Steady-State Drag Force
- 6 The Effect of Acceleration: Added Mass and Basset Force
- 7 The Lift Force
- 8 The Impact of Turbulence
- 9 Multiple Particle Systems
- 10 Conventional CFD Simulations
- 11 Direct Numerical Simulations
- 12 Conclusions
- Index
Description
Focusing Mesoscales of Multiscale Problems in Chemical Engineering, a volume in the Advances in Chemical Engineering series provides readers with the personal views of recognized authorities who present assessments of the state-of-the-art in the field and help readers develop an understanding of its further evolution.
Subjects covered in the book are not limited to the classical chemical engineering disciplines. Contributions connecting chemical engineering to related scientific fields, either providing a fundamental basis or introducing new concepts and tools, are encouraged.
This volume aims to create a balance between well developed areas such as process industry, transformation of materials, energy, and environmental issues, and areas where applications of chemical engineering are more recent or emerging.
Key Features
- Contains reviews by leading authorities in their respective areas
- Provides up-to-date reviews of the latest techniques in the modeling of catalytic processes
- Includes a broad mix of US and European authors, as well as academic/industrial/research institute perspectives
- Provides discussions on the connections between computation and experimental methods
Readership
Chemical engineers in general, especially reaction engineers. University faculty, students and researchers as well as industrial researchers, mainly in chemical engineering/chemistry but also mechanical engineering (combustion engineers) and possibly some applied mathematicians.
About the Serial Volume Editors
Jinghai Li Serial Volume Editor
Jinghai LI is Professor in Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS). He also serves as the VP of CAS and China Association of Science and Technology, VP of International Council for Science (ICSU) and the Executive VP of Chemical Industry and Engineering Society of China. He established the Energy-Minimization Multi-Scale (EMMS) model for gas-solid systems. The model has been extended to many different complex systems, and generalized into the EMMS paradigm of computation featuring the structural and logic similarity between problem, modeling, software and hardware, which has been implemented by constructing a supercomputer with capacity of 1 Pflops and has been used widely in chemical and energy industries. He is also engaged in research in clean coal technology. Currently, he is devoted to promoting the concept of mesoscience based on the EMMS principle of compromise in competition as an interdisciplinary science. He sits on editorial committees or international advisory boards for several international periodicals, such as Powder Technology, Advances in Chemical Engineering, Chemical Engineering Science, Reviews in Chemical Engineering, and Granular Metter. He is editor in chief of Particuology. He holds memberships from CAS (Chinese Academy of Sciences), TWAS (The Academy of Sciences for the Developing World) and STWA (Swiss Academy of Engineering), The Royal Academy of Engineering (RAEng), Australian Academy of Technological Sciences and Engineering (ATSE).
Affiliations and Expertise
Chinese Academy of Sciences, Beijing, People’s Republic of China
Guy B. Marin Serial Volume Editor
Guy B. Marin is professor in Chemical Reaction Engineering at Ghent University (Belgium) and directs the Laboratory for Chemical Technology. He received his chemical engineering degree from Ghent University in 1976 where he also obtained his Ph.D. in 1980. He previously held a Fulbright fellowship at Stanford University and Catalytica Associates (USA) and was full professor from 1988 to 1997 at Eindhoven University of Technology (The Netherlands) where he taught reactor analysis and design. The investigation of chemical kinetics, aimed at the modeling and design of chemical processes and products all the way from molecule up to full scale, constitutes the core of his research . He wrote a book “Kinetics of Chemical Reactions: Decoding Complexity” with G. Yablonsky (Wiley-VCH, 2011) and co-authored more than 300 papers in international journals. He is editor-in-chief of “Advances in Chemical Engineering”, co-editor of the “Chemical Engineering Journal” and member of the editorial board of “Applied Catalysis A: General” and Industrial & Engineering Chemistry Research”. In 2012 he received an Advanced Grant from the European Research Council (ERC) on “Multiscale Analysis and Design for Process Intensification and Innovation (MADPII)”. He was selected to deliver the 2012 Danckwerts Memorial lecture. He chairs the Working Party on Chemical Reaction Engineering of the European Federation of Chemical Engineering and is “Master” of the 111 project of the Chinese Government for oversees collaborations in this field.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemical Engineering and Technical Chemistry, Ghent University, Belgium