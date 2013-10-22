Mesoscale Meteorological Modeling - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125548205, 9780080925264

Mesoscale Meteorological Modeling

1st Edition

Authors: Roger Pielke
eBook ISBN: 9780080925264
Hardcover ISBN: 9780125548205
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 22nd October 2013
Page Count: 599
Description

To effectively utilize mesoscale dynamical simulations of the atmosphere, it is necessary to have an understanding the basic physical and mathematical foundations of the models and to have an appreciation of how a particular atmospheric system works. Mesoscale Meteorological Modeling provides such an overview of mesoscale numerical modeling. Starting with fundamental concepts, this text can be used to evaluate the scientific basis of any simulation model that has been or will be developed. Basic material is provided for the beginner as well as more in-depth treatment for the specialist. This text is useful to both the practitioner and the researcher of the mesoscale phenomena.

Readership

Practitioners and researchers of the mesoscale phenomena.

Table of Contents

Preface. Introduction. Basic Set of Equations. Simplification of the Basic Equations. Averaging the Conservation Relations. Types of Models. Coordinate Transformations. Parameterization—Averaged Subgrid Scale Fluxes. Averaged Radiation Flux Divergence. Parameterization of Moist Thermodynamic Processes. Methods of Solution. Boundary and Initial Conditions. Model Evaluation. Examples of Mesoscale Models. The Solution of Equations with Periodic Boundary Conditions. Model Summary. References. Index.

Details

No. of pages:
599
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1984
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080925264
Hardcover ISBN:
9780125548205

About the Author

Roger Pielke

Affiliations and Expertise

Colorado State University at Fort Collins, USA

