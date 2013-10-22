Mesoscale Meteorological Modeling
1st Edition
Description
To effectively utilize mesoscale dynamical simulations of the atmosphere, it is necessary to have an understanding the basic physical and mathematical foundations of the models and to have an appreciation of how a particular atmospheric system works. Mesoscale Meteorological Modeling provides such an overview of mesoscale numerical modeling. Starting with fundamental concepts, this text can be used to evaluate the scientific basis of any simulation model that has been or will be developed. Basic material is provided for the beginner as well as more in-depth treatment for the specialist. This text is useful to both the practitioner and the researcher of the mesoscale phenomena.
Readership
Practitioners and researchers of the mesoscale phenomena.
Table of Contents
Preface. Introduction. Basic Set of Equations. Simplification of the Basic Equations. Averaging the Conservation Relations. Types of Models. Coordinate Transformations. Parameterization—Averaged Subgrid Scale Fluxes. Averaged Radiation Flux Divergence. Parameterization of Moist Thermodynamic Processes. Methods of Solution. Boundary and Initial Conditions. Model Evaluation. Examples of Mesoscale Models. The Solution of Equations with Periodic Boundary Conditions. Model Summary. References. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 599
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1984
- Published:
- 22nd October 2013
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080925264
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780125548205
About the Author
Roger Pielke
Affiliations and Expertise
Colorado State University at Fort Collins, USA