Mesoscale Meteorological Modeling - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780123852373, 9780123852380

Mesoscale Meteorological Modeling, Volume 98

3rd Edition

Authors: Roger A Pielke Sr
eBook ISBN: 9780123852380
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123852373
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st September 2013
Page Count: 760
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
93.50
79.47
13000.00
11050.00
102.00
86.70
145.41
123.60
135.00
114.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
13000.00
11050.00
135.00
114.75
82.00
69.70
98.95
84.11
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Preface to the First Edition

Preface to the Second Edition

Preface to the Third Edition

Foreword

Chapter 1. Introduction

Chapter 2. Basic Set of Equations

Abstract

2.1 Conservation of Mass

2.2 Conservation of Heat

2.3 Conservation of Motion

2.4 Conservation of Water

2.5 Conservation of Other Gaseous and Aerosol Materials

2.6 Summary

Chapter 2 Additional Readings

Chapter 3. Simplification of the Basic Equations

Abstract

3.1 Conservation of Mass

3.2 Conservation of Heat

3.3 Conservation of Motion

3.4 Conservation of Water and Other Gaseous and Aerosol Contaminants

Chapter 3 Additional Readings

Chapter 4. Averaging the Conservation Relations

Abstract

4.1 Definition of Averages

4.2 Diagnostic Equation for Nonhydrostatic Pressure

4.3 Scaled Pressure Form

4.4 Summary

Problems for Chapter 4

Chapter 4 Additional Readings

Chapter 5. Physical and Analytic Modeling

Abstract

5.1 Physical models

5.2 Linear models

5.3 Role of compressibility in mesoscale models

5.4 Problems for Chapter 5

Chapter 5 Additional Readings

Chapter 6. Coordinate Transformations

Abstract

6.1 Tensor Analysis

6.2 Generalized Vertical Coordinate

6.3 The Sigma-z Coordinate System

6.4 Derivation of Drainage Flow Equations Using Two Different Coordinate Representations

6.5 Summary

6.6 Application of Terrain-Following Coordinate Systems

Problems for Chapter 6

Chapter 6 Additional Readings

Chapter 7. Traditional Parameterizations

Abstract

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Parameterization of Subgrid-Scale Averaged Flux Divergence

7.3 Parameterization of Radiative Flux Divergence

7.4 Parameterization of Moist Thermodynamic Processes

Problems for Chapter 7

Chapter 7 Additional Readings

Chapter 8. New Parameterization Approaches

Abstract

8.1 Introduction

8.2 The Look-Up Table Method in Traditional Parameterizations

8.3 The LUT Approach for the Total Net Effect of Each Separate Physical Process

8.4 The Generalized LUT for the Integrated Effect on Diabatic Heating and Other Source/Sink Terms

8.5 The “Superparameterization” Approach

Chapter 8 Additional Readings

Chapter 9. Methods of Solution

Abstract

9.1 Finite Difference Schemes – An Introduction

9.2 Upstream Interpolation Schemes – An Introduction

9.3 Time Splitting

9.4 Nonlinear Effects – Aliasing

9.5 A Fully-Lagrangian Approach to Solving Atmospheric Dynamics

9.6 Finite Volume and Cut-Cell Solution Technique

9.7 Distinction Between Grid Increment and Resolution

9.8 Summary

Problems for Chapter 9

Chapter 9 Additional Readings

Chapter 10. Boundary and Initial Conditions

Abstract

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Grid and Domain Structure

10.3 Initialization

10.4 Spatial Boundary Conditions

Problems for Chapter 10

Chapter 10 Additional Readings

Chapter 11. Model Evaluation

Abstract

11.1 Evaluation Criteria

11.2 Types of Models

11.3 Comparison with Analytic Theory

11.4 Comparison with Other Numerical Models

11.5 Comparison Against Different Model Formulations

11.6 Calculation of Model Budgets

11.7 Standardizing Model Code

11.8 Comparison with Observations

11.9 Model Sensitivity Analyses

Problems for Chapter 11

Chapter 11 Additional Readings

Chapter 12. Mesoscale Modeling and Satellite Simulator

Abstract

12.1 Satellite Instrumental Simulator

12.2 Application of Satellite Simulators to Mesoscale Meteorological Modeling

Problems for Chapter 12

Chapter 12 Additional Readings

Chapter 13. Examples of Mesoscale Models

Abstract

13.1 Spatial Scales at which Mesoscale Circulations are Important

13.2 Terrain- and Physiographically-Induced Mesoscale Systems

13.3 Mesoscale Systems Primarily Forced Through Lateral Boundaries or from Internal Atmospheric Instabilities

13.4 Integrated Applications on Air Quality – Meteorology Interactions

13.5 Dynamic Downscaling

13.6 Mesoscale Modeling of Extraterrestrial Atmospheres

Chapter 13 Additional Readings

Chapter 14. Synoptic-Scale Background

Abstract

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Quantitative Measures of the Vertical Profile of the Atmosphere

14.3 Depiction of the Horizontal Structure of the Atmosphere

Problems for Chapter 14

Chapter 14 Additional Readings

Appendix A. The Solution of Eqs. 9.26 and 9.45

Appendix B. Model Summaries

Appendix C. Geolocation of the Satellite Field of View

References

Index

Description

The 3rd edition of Mesoscale Meteorological Modeling is a fully revised resource for researchers and practitioners in the growing field of meteorological modeling at the mesoscale. Pielke has enhanced the new edition by quantifying model capability (uncertainty) by a detailed evaluation of the assumptions of parameterization and error propagation. Mesoscale models are applied in a wide variety of studies, including weather prediction, regional and local climate assessments, and air pollution investigations.

Key Features

  • Broad expansion of the concepts of parameterization and parameterization methodology
  • Addition of new modeling approaches, including modeling summaries and summaries of data sets
  • All-new section on dynamic downscaling

Readership

Graduate-level courses and researchers in the field of atmospheric science.

Details

No. of pages:
760
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780123852380
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123852373

Reviews

"I recommend this book to all those interested in mesoscale meteorological modeling" - -Dale Hess, Bureau of Meteorology Research Centre, Australian Meteorological Magazine, September 2002

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Roger A Pielke Sr Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere, University of Colorado, Boulder, CO, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.