Mesoscale Meteorological Modeling, Volume 98
3rd Edition
Table of Contents
Preface to the First Edition
Preface to the Second Edition
Preface to the Third Edition
Foreword
Chapter 1. Introduction
Chapter 2. Basic Set of Equations
Abstract
2.1 Conservation of Mass
2.2 Conservation of Heat
2.3 Conservation of Motion
2.4 Conservation of Water
2.5 Conservation of Other Gaseous and Aerosol Materials
2.6 Summary
Chapter 2 Additional Readings
Chapter 3. Simplification of the Basic Equations
Abstract
3.1 Conservation of Mass
3.2 Conservation of Heat
3.3 Conservation of Motion
3.4 Conservation of Water and Other Gaseous and Aerosol Contaminants
Chapter 3 Additional Readings
Chapter 4. Averaging the Conservation Relations
Abstract
4.1 Definition of Averages
4.2 Diagnostic Equation for Nonhydrostatic Pressure
4.3 Scaled Pressure Form
4.4 Summary
Problems for Chapter 4
Chapter 4 Additional Readings
Chapter 5. Physical and Analytic Modeling
Abstract
5.1 Physical models
5.2 Linear models
5.3 Role of compressibility in mesoscale models
5.4 Problems for Chapter 5
Chapter 5 Additional Readings
Chapter 6. Coordinate Transformations
Abstract
6.1 Tensor Analysis
6.2 Generalized Vertical Coordinate
6.3 The Sigma-z Coordinate System
6.4 Derivation of Drainage Flow Equations Using Two Different Coordinate Representations
6.5 Summary
6.6 Application of Terrain-Following Coordinate Systems
Problems for Chapter 6
Chapter 6 Additional Readings
Chapter 7. Traditional Parameterizations
Abstract
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Parameterization of Subgrid-Scale Averaged Flux Divergence
7.3 Parameterization of Radiative Flux Divergence
7.4 Parameterization of Moist Thermodynamic Processes
Problems for Chapter 7
Chapter 7 Additional Readings
Chapter 8. New Parameterization Approaches
Abstract
8.1 Introduction
8.2 The Look-Up Table Method in Traditional Parameterizations
8.3 The LUT Approach for the Total Net Effect of Each Separate Physical Process
8.4 The Generalized LUT for the Integrated Effect on Diabatic Heating and Other Source/Sink Terms
8.5 The “Superparameterization” Approach
Chapter 8 Additional Readings
Chapter 9. Methods of Solution
Abstract
9.1 Finite Difference Schemes – An Introduction
9.2 Upstream Interpolation Schemes – An Introduction
9.3 Time Splitting
9.4 Nonlinear Effects – Aliasing
9.5 A Fully-Lagrangian Approach to Solving Atmospheric Dynamics
9.6 Finite Volume and Cut-Cell Solution Technique
9.7 Distinction Between Grid Increment and Resolution
9.8 Summary
Problems for Chapter 9
Chapter 9 Additional Readings
Chapter 10. Boundary and Initial Conditions
Abstract
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Grid and Domain Structure
10.3 Initialization
10.4 Spatial Boundary Conditions
Problems for Chapter 10
Chapter 10 Additional Readings
Chapter 11. Model Evaluation
Abstract
11.1 Evaluation Criteria
11.2 Types of Models
11.3 Comparison with Analytic Theory
11.4 Comparison with Other Numerical Models
11.5 Comparison Against Different Model Formulations
11.6 Calculation of Model Budgets
11.7 Standardizing Model Code
11.8 Comparison with Observations
11.9 Model Sensitivity Analyses
Problems for Chapter 11
Chapter 11 Additional Readings
Chapter 12. Mesoscale Modeling and Satellite Simulator
Abstract
12.1 Satellite Instrumental Simulator
12.2 Application of Satellite Simulators to Mesoscale Meteorological Modeling
Problems for Chapter 12
Chapter 12 Additional Readings
Chapter 13. Examples of Mesoscale Models
Abstract
13.1 Spatial Scales at which Mesoscale Circulations are Important
13.2 Terrain- and Physiographically-Induced Mesoscale Systems
13.3 Mesoscale Systems Primarily Forced Through Lateral Boundaries or from Internal Atmospheric Instabilities
13.4 Integrated Applications on Air Quality – Meteorology Interactions
13.5 Dynamic Downscaling
13.6 Mesoscale Modeling of Extraterrestrial Atmospheres
Chapter 13 Additional Readings
Chapter 14. Synoptic-Scale Background
Abstract
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Quantitative Measures of the Vertical Profile of the Atmosphere
14.3 Depiction of the Horizontal Structure of the Atmosphere
Problems for Chapter 14
Chapter 14 Additional Readings
Appendix A. The Solution of Eqs. 9.26 and 9.45
Appendix B. Model Summaries
Appendix C. Geolocation of the Satellite Field of View
References
Index
Description
The 3rd edition of Mesoscale Meteorological Modeling is a fully revised resource for researchers and practitioners in the growing field of meteorological modeling at the mesoscale. Pielke has enhanced the new edition by quantifying model capability (uncertainty) by a detailed evaluation of the assumptions of parameterization and error propagation. Mesoscale models are applied in a wide variety of studies, including weather prediction, regional and local climate assessments, and air pollution investigations.
Key Features
- Broad expansion of the concepts of parameterization and parameterization methodology
- Addition of new modeling approaches, including modeling summaries and summaries of data sets
- All-new section on dynamic downscaling
Readership
Graduate-level courses and researchers in the field of atmospheric science.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 760
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2013
- Published:
- 1st September 2013
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123852380
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123852373
Reviews
"I recommend this book to all those interested in mesoscale meteorological modeling" - -Dale Hess, Bureau of Meteorology Research Centre, Australian Meteorological Magazine, September 2002
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Roger A Pielke Sr Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere, University of Colorado, Boulder, CO, USA