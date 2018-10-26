Mesoporous Silica-based Nanomaterials and Biomedical Applications - Part B, Volume 44
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Preparation and Controllability of Mesoporous Silica Nanoparticles
Eisuke Yamamoto and Kazuyuki Kuroda
2. Synthesis and Optical Applications of Periodic Mesoporous Organosilicas
Shinji Inagaki
3. Drug Delivery and Bone Infection
María Vallet-Regí, Montserrat Colilla and Isabel Izquierdo-Barba
4. Tumor Targeting and Tumor Growth Inhibition Capability of Mesoporous Silica Nanoparticles in Mouse Models
Tan Le Hoang Doan, Ngoc Xuan Dat Mai, Kotaro Matsumoto and Fuyuhiko Tamanoi
5. Nanoparticle Delivery of TWIST Small Interfering RNA and Anticancer Drugs: a therapeutic approach for combating cancer
Carlotta A. Glackin
6. Anticancer Drug Delivery Capability of Biodegradable PMO in the Chicken Egg Tumor Model
Kotaro Matsumoto, Tan Le Hoang Doan, Ngoc Xuan Dat Mai, Keigo Nakai, Aoi Komatsu and Fuyuhiko Tamanoi
7. Layered Silicates as a Possible Drug Carrier
Soontaree (Grace) Intasa-rad and Makoto Ogawa
8. Organosilica Nanoparticles and Medical Imaging
Michihiro Nakamura
Description
Cancer Therapy and Diagnosis, Part B, Volume 44 in The Enzymes series highlights new advances in the field, with this new volume presenting interesting chapters on Mesoporous silica nanoparticle synthesis, Periodic mesoporous organosilica, Nanovalves and other nanomachine-equipped nanoparticles and controlled release, Two-photon light control and photodynamic therapy, Biodegradable PMO nanoparticles, Cationic mesoporous silica and protein delivery, Drug loading, stimuli-responsive delivery and cancer treatment, Animal models and cancer therapy, siRNA delivery and TWIST shutdown for ovarian cancer treatment, and TBC (mesoporous silica nanoparticles and cancer therapy or biodistribution of MSN).
Key Features
- Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
- Presents the latest release in The Enzymes series
- Updated release includes the latest information on Cancer Therapy and Diagnosis
Readership
Specialists in the field of Enzymes
Details
- No. of pages:
- 185
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 26th October 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128155202
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128151112
About the Serial Volume Editors
Fuyuhiko Tamanoi Serial Volume Editor
Fuyu Tamanoi is a biochemist who has served on the UCLA School of Medicine and UCLA College faculty since he joined the Department of Microbiology, Immunology & Molecular Genetics in 1993. He became a full professor in 1997. Since 1996, he has been a Director of Signal Transduction Program Area at Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center. Dr. Tamanoi earned his B.S. and M.S. in Biochemistry at the University of Tokyo. He received PhD in Molecular Biology at Nagoya University in 1977. He was a postdoctoral fellow at Harvard Medical School, where he worked on bacteriophage DNA replication. From 1980 to 1985, he was a senior staff investigator at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, where he worked on adenovirus DNA replication. From 1985 to 1993, he was an Assistant Professor and then Associate Professor at the University of Chicago, where he initiated studies on lipid modification of the Ras family proteins. His laboratory research centers on signal transduction and signal transduction inhibitors. He is currently exploring ways to deliver signal transduction inhibitors using nanoparticles.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Vice Chair, Department of Microbiology, Immunology and Molecular Genetics, University of California, Los Angeles and Director, Signal Transduction Program Area, Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center, USA