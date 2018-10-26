Mesoporous Silica-based Nanomaterials and Biomedical Applications - Part B - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128151112, 9780128155202

Mesoporous Silica-based Nanomaterials and Biomedical Applications - Part B, Volume 44

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Fuyuhiko Tamanoi
eBook ISBN: 9780128155202
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128151112
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 26th October 2018
Page Count: 185
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
170.86
145.23
159.00
135.15
110.00
93.50
114.00
96.90
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
110.00
93.50
159.00
135.15
114.00
96.90
222.68
189.28
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

1. Preparation and Controllability of Mesoporous Silica Nanoparticles
Eisuke Yamamoto and Kazuyuki Kuroda
2. Synthesis and Optical Applications of Periodic Mesoporous Organosilicas
Shinji Inagaki
3. Drug Delivery and Bone Infection
María Vallet-Regí, Montserrat Colilla and Isabel Izquierdo-Barba
4. Tumor Targeting and Tumor Growth Inhibition Capability of Mesoporous Silica Nanoparticles in Mouse Models
Tan Le Hoang Doan, Ngoc Xuan Dat Mai, Kotaro Matsumoto and Fuyuhiko Tamanoi
5. Nanoparticle Delivery of TWIST Small Interfering RNA and Anticancer Drugs: a therapeutic approach for combating cancer
Carlotta A. Glackin
6. Anticancer Drug Delivery Capability of Biodegradable PMO in the Chicken Egg Tumor Model
Kotaro Matsumoto, Tan Le Hoang Doan, Ngoc Xuan Dat Mai, Keigo Nakai, Aoi Komatsu and Fuyuhiko Tamanoi
7. Layered Silicates as a Possible Drug Carrier
Soontaree (Grace) Intasa-rad and Makoto Ogawa
8. Organosilica Nanoparticles and Medical Imaging
Michihiro Nakamura

Description

Cancer Therapy and Diagnosis, Part B, Volume 44 in The Enzymes series highlights new advances in the field, with this new volume presenting interesting chapters on Mesoporous silica nanoparticle synthesis, Periodic mesoporous organosilica, Nanovalves and other nanomachine-equipped nanoparticles and controlled release, Two-photon light control and photodynamic therapy, Biodegradable PMO nanoparticles, Cationic mesoporous silica and protein delivery, Drug loading, stimuli-responsive delivery and cancer treatment, Animal models and cancer therapy, siRNA delivery and TWIST shutdown for ovarian cancer treatment, and TBC (mesoporous silica nanoparticles and cancer therapy or biodistribution of MSN).

Key Features

  • Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
  • Presents the latest release in The Enzymes series
  • Updated release includes the latest information on Cancer Therapy and Diagnosis

Readership

Specialists in the field of Enzymes

Details

No. of pages:
185
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128155202
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128151112

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

Fuyuhiko Tamanoi Serial Volume Editor

Fuyu Tamanoi is a biochemist who has served on the UCLA School of Medicine and UCLA College faculty since he joined the Department of Microbiology, Immunology & Molecular Genetics in 1993. He became a full professor in 1997. Since 1996, he has been a Director of Signal Transduction Program Area at Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center. Dr. Tamanoi earned his B.S. and M.S. in Biochemistry at the University of Tokyo. He received PhD in Molecular Biology at Nagoya University in 1977. He was a postdoctoral fellow at Harvard Medical School, where he worked on bacteriophage DNA replication. From 1980 to 1985, he was a senior staff investigator at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, where he worked on adenovirus DNA replication. From 1985 to 1993, he was an Assistant Professor and then Associate Professor at the University of Chicago, where he initiated studies on lipid modification of the Ras family proteins. His laboratory research centers on signal transduction and signal transduction inhibitors. He is currently exploring ways to deliver signal transduction inhibitors using nanoparticles.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Vice Chair, Department of Microbiology, Immunology and Molecular Genetics, University of California, Los Angeles and Director, Signal Transduction Program Area, Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.