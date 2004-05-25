Mesoporous Crystals and Related Nano-Structured Materials - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444517203, 9780080536231

Mesoporous Crystals and Related Nano-Structured Materials, Volume 148

1st Edition

Proceedings of the Meeting on Mesoporous Crystals and Related Nano-Structured Materials, Stockholm, Sweden, 1-5 June 2004

Editors: Osamu Terasaki
eBook ISBN: 9780080536231
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444517203
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 25th May 2004
Page Count: 306
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
23800.00
20230.00
266.32
226.37
205.00
174.25
165.00
140.25
265.00
225.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
245.00
208.25
270.00
229.50
165.00
140.25
205.00
174.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

  1. The evolution of ordered mesoporous materials (F. Sch&üuml;th).

  2. Lipid polymorphism (V. Luzzati).

  3. Biocontinuous cubic lipid-water particles and cubosomal dispersions (K. Larsson).

  4. The discovery of the M41S family of mesoporous molecular sieves (C. Kresge et al.).

  5. Discovery of mesoporous silica from layered silicates (Kayurzuki Kuroda).

  6. FSS-16 and mesoporous organosilicas (Shinji Inagaki).

  7. Integrating interfaces and function with molecular assembly (G.D. Stucky, J. Herbert Waite).

  8. Designer synthesis of mesoporous solids via block copolymer templating pathway (D.-Y. Zhao et al.).

  9. Significance of mesoporous crystals for catalytic application (J. Meurig Thomas, R. Raja).

  10. Evaporation-induced self-assembly to functional nanostructures (Hongyou Fan, J. Brinker).

  11. Nanostructured carbon materials synthesized from mesoporous silica crystals by replication (Ryong Ryoo, Sang Hoon Joo).

  12. Structural study of mesoporous materials by electron microscopy (Osamu Terasaki et al.).

Description

Mesoporous Crystals and Related Nano-Structures Materials contains the invited lectures to be presented at the symposium on Mesoporous Crystals and Related Nano-Structures Materials, Stockholm, Sweden, June 1-2, 2004. This book highlights the core research that has led to such a fruitful and exciting field. Passing on, first hand, the synthesis of this novel material makes this book an important reference material to researchers young and old.

Key Features

  • This book highlights the core research that has led to the fruitful and exciting field of mesoporous materials
  • It provides an overview of the studies which have led to the discovery of mesoporous materials as well as first preparations of mesoporous materials by researchers across the world
  • This book not only serves as important reference material but also as a source of scientific inspiration to all researchers working in the field of mesoporous materials

Readership

For scientists and engineers working in the area of zeolitic science, catalysis and materials science.

Details

No. of pages:
306
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2004
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080536231
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444517203

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Osamu Terasaki Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Structural Chemistry, Stockholm University, Stockholm, Sweden

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.