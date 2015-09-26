Mesenchymal Stem Cell Derived Exosomes
1st Edition
The Potential for Translational Nanomedicine
Description
Mesenchymal stem cell-derived exosomes are at the forefront of research in two of the most high profile and funded scientific areas – cardiovascular research and stem cells. Mesenchymal Stem Cell Derived Exosomes provides insight into the biofunction and molecular mechanisms, practical tools for research, and a look toward the clinical applications of this exciting phenomenon which is emerging as an effective diagnostic. Primarily focused on the cardiovascular applications where there have been the greatest advancements toward the clinic, this is the first compendium for clinical and biomedical researchers who are interested in integrating MSC-derived exosomes as a diagnostic and therapeutic tool.
Key Features
- Introduces the MSC-exosome mediated cell-cell communication
- Covers the major functional benefits in current MSC-derived exosome studies
- Discusses strategies for the use of MSC-derived exosomes in cardiovascular therapies
Readership
Biomedical and nano researchers and graduate students; stem cell biologists; cardiologists; chemist and pharmaceutical scientists using stem cells in drug development
Table of Contents
- List of Contributors
- Preface
- Chapter 1: Insights into the Mechanism of Exosome Formation and Secretion
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Signalings in the Regulation of Endocytosis
- 3. Signalings in the Regulation of Early Endosome
- 4. Signalings in the Regulation of Exosome Cargo Loading to Late Endosomes
- 5. Signalings in the Regulation of the Fate of Multivesicular Bodies (MVBs)
- 6. Signalings in the Regulation of Exosome Release
- 7. Other Signalings in the Regulation of Exosome Biogenesis and Release
- 8. Stress and Pathologic Conditions can Stimulate Exosome Release
- 9. Concluding Remarks
- Abbreviations
- Chapter 2: An Overview of the Proteomic and miRNA Cargo in MSC-Derived Exosomes
- Abstract
- 1. Background
- 2. Cargo of MSC Exosomes
- 3. Conclusions
- Abbreviations
- Chapter 3: Exosome Function in miRNA-Mediated Paracrine Effects
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Physical and Molecular Compositions
- 3. MicroRNAs (miRNAs) in Exosomes
- 4. Exosomes and Diseases
- 5. Future Perspective
- 6. Conclusions
- Abbreviations
- Chapter 4: Current Methods to Purify and Characterize Exosomes
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction to Exosomes
- 2. Isolation of Exosomes
- 3. Characterization of Exosomes
- 4. Conclusions
- Abbreviations
- Chapter 5: Stem Cell Extracellular Vesicles: A Novel Cell-Based Therapy for Cardiovascular Diseases
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Stem Cell Considerations for Cardiac Repair
- 3. “Paracrine” Effects of Stem Cells
- 4. Paracrine Mechanisms of Stem Cell-mediated Cardiac Repair
- 5. Extracellular Vesicles as Important Mediators of Cell-to-cell Communication
- 6. Extracellular Vesicles in Stem Cell Biology and Cell-based Repair
- 7. Cardiovascular Therapeutic Potential of Exosomes
- 8. Extracellular Vesicle-based Therapy for Cardiovascular Repair: Advantages and Challenges
- 9. Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Abbreviations
- Chapter 6: Therapeutic Potential of Stem Cell-Derived Extracellular Vesicles in Cardioprotection and Myocardium Repair
- Abstract
- 1. General Outline
- 2. Introduction
- 3. Stem Cell Therapy
- 4. Extracellular Vesicles
- 5. Advantages of EV Therapy
- 6. Conclusions
- Abbreviations
- Acknowledgment
- Chapter 7: Engineered/Hypoxia-Preconditioned MSC-Derived Exosome: Its Potential Therapeutic Applications
- Abstract
- 1. Paracrine Effects of Mesenchymal Stem Cells
- 2. Discovery of Exosomes
- 3. Biogenesis of Exosomes
- 4. Molecular Compositions of Exosomes
- 5. Therapeutic Effects of Exosomes in Myocardial Infarction
- 6. Hypoxia-preconditioning-modified MSC-derived Exosomes
- 7. Engineering-modified MSC-derived Exosomes
- 8. MicroRNAs as Major Compositions of Exosomes for Molecule Targeting
- 9. Open Questions for Producing Engineering-modified Exosomes
- Abbreviations
- Chapter 8: Exosome-Based Translational Nanomedicine: The Therapeutic Potential for Drug Delivery
- Abstract
- 1. Overview
- 2. Safety and Toxicity of Exosomes
- 3. Passive Targeting of Exosomes
- 4. The Bioavailability of Exosomes
- 5. Active Targeting of Exosomes
- 6. Exosomes can Cross the Blood–brain Barrier
- 7. Exosomes can Stimulate the Immune System
- 8. The Hydrophobicity Feature of Exosomes
- 9. Storage of Exosomes
- 10. Therapeutic Application of Exosomes
- 11. Challenges of Exosomes as Drug Delivery Carriers
- Abbreviations
- Chapter 9: Effect of Exosomes from Mesenchymal Stem Cells on Angiogenesis
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Angiogenic Effect from Mesenchymal Stem Cells
- 3. Role of Exosomes in Regulation of Angiogenesis
- 4. Biomarker Opportunities and Therapeutic Potentials of Exosomes
- 5. Future Perspectives
- Abbreviations
- Chapter 10: Exosomes for Bone Diseases
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction: Integrative Physiology of the Skeleton
- 2. Cell–Cell Interactions in the Bone Marrow Microenvironment with Aging and Disease
- 3. Role of Extracellular Vesicles in Bone Biology
- 4. Extracellular Vesicles and Cancer Metastasis to Bone
- 5. Clinical and Therapeutic Applications of Bone-Derived Extracellular Vesicles
- 6. Summary and Conclusions
- Abbreviations
- Chapter 11: Diagnostic and Prognostic Applications of MicroRNA-Abundant Circulating Exosomes
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Exosomes
- 3. Regulation of Gene Expression by MicroRNAs
- 4. Diagnostic and Prognostic Applications of MicroRNAs in Exosomes
- 5. Conclusions
- Abbreviations
- Acknowledgments
- Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 26th September 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128004975
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128001646
About the Author
Yaoliang Tang
Affiliations and Expertise
MD, Ph.D, FAHA, Vascular Biology Center & Department of Medicine, Medical College of Georgia, Georgia Regents University , Augusta, GA, USA
Buddhadeb Dawn
Affiliations and Expertise
MD, Department of Internal Medicine, Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, Cardiovascular Research Institute, University of Kansas Medical Center, Kansas City, KS, USA