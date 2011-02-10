Merrill's Pocket Guide to Radiography
12th Edition
Description
Designed for quick reference in the clinical environment, Merrill's Pocket Guide to Radiography is a pocket-sized companion to Merrill's Atlas of Radiographic Positioning and Procedures, 12th Edition. This handy resource summarizes essential information for 170 of the most frequently requested projections you'll encounter. Authors Eugene Frank, Barbara Smith, and Bruce Long concisely present just the information you'll need for quick reference -- keep it with you and keep Merrill's close at hand!
Key Features
- Diagnostic-quality radiographs demonstrate desired imaging results.
- Key positioning information is formatted for quick and easy access.
- Each procedure is presented in a two-color, two-page spread with bulleted, step-by-step procedures and accompanying images on the top page; and a chart with spaces to fill in the specific techniques used for a particular projection on the bottom page.
- Section dividers with tabs offer quick access to each section.
- Computed radiography information allows you to make the subtle adjustments necessary to obtain optimal results with CR.
- Exposure technique chart for every projection helps reduce the number of repeat radiographs and improves overall image quality.
- Abbreviations and external landmark charts on the inside covers provide quick access to frequently needed information.
- kVp values are included for each projection.
- Compensating filter information included for those projections where filters are used.
Table of Contents
I. Upper limb
II. Lower limb
III. Vertebral column
IV. Thorax
V. Abdomen
VI. Cranium
VII. Mobile Radiography
Appendices
SID Conversion
Grid Conversion Factors
Details
- No. of pages:
- 352
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2012
- Published:
- 10th February 2011
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323170260
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323073318
About the Author
Eugene Frank
Affiliations and Expertise
Retired Director, Radiography Program, Riverland Community College, Austin, MN; Assistant Professor of Radiology, Emeritus, Mayo Clinic College of Medicine, Rochester, MN
Barbara Smith
Affiliations and Expertise
Instructor, Radiologic Technology, Medical Imaging Department, Portland Community College, Portland, OR, USA
Bruce Long
Affiliations and Expertise
Director and Associate Professor, Radiologic Imaging and Sciences Programs, Indiana University School of Medicine, Indianapolis, IN, USA