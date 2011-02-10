Merrill's Pocket Guide to Radiography - 12th Edition - ISBN: 9780323073325, 9780323170260

Merrill's Pocket Guide to Radiography

12th Edition

Authors: Eugene Frank Barbara Smith Bruce Long
eBook ISBN: 9780323170260
eBook ISBN: 9780323073318
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 10th February 2011
Page Count: 352
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Designed for quick reference in the clinical environment, Merrill's Pocket Guide to Radiography is a pocket-sized companion to Merrill's Atlas of Radiographic Positioning and Procedures, 12th Edition. This handy resource summarizes essential information for 170 of the most frequently requested projections you'll encounter. Authors Eugene Frank, Barbara Smith, and Bruce Long concisely present just the information you'll need for quick reference -- keep it with you and keep Merrill's close at hand!

Key Features

  • Diagnostic-quality radiographs demonstrate desired imaging results.
  • Key positioning information is formatted for quick and easy access.
  • Each procedure is presented in a two-color, two-page spread with bulleted, step-by-step procedures and accompanying images on the top page; and a chart with spaces to fill in the specific techniques used for a particular projection on the bottom page.
  • Section dividers with tabs offer quick access to each section.
  • Computed radiography information allows you to make the subtle adjustments necessary to obtain optimal results with CR.
  • Exposure technique chart for every projection helps reduce the number of repeat radiographs and improves overall image quality.
  • Abbreviations and external landmark charts on the inside covers provide quick access to frequently needed information.
  • kVp values are included for each projection.
  • Compensating filter information included for those projections where filters are used.

Table of Contents

I.  Upper limb

II.  Lower limb

III.  Vertebral column

IV.  Thorax

V.  Abdomen

VI.  Cranium

VII.  Mobile Radiography

Appendices

SID Conversion

Grid Conversion Factors

Details

No. of pages:
352
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323170260
eBook ISBN:
9780323073318

About the Author

Eugene Frank

Affiliations and Expertise

Retired Director, Radiography Program, Riverland Community College, Austin, MN; Assistant Professor of Radiology, Emeritus, Mayo Clinic College of Medicine, Rochester, MN

Barbara Smith

Affiliations and Expertise

Instructor, Radiologic Technology, Medical Imaging Department, Portland Community College, Portland, OR, USA

Bruce Long

Affiliations and Expertise

Director and Associate Professor, Radiologic Imaging and Sciences Programs, Indiana University School of Medicine, Indianapolis, IN, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.