Merrill's Atlas of Radiographic Positioning and Procedures
13th Edition
Volume 3
Description
More than 400 projections make it easier to learn anatomy, properly position the patient, set exposures, and take high-quality radiographs! With Merrill's Atlas of Radiographic Positioning & Procedures, 13th Edition, you will develop the skills to produce clear radiographic images to help physicians make accurate diagnoses. Going beyond anatomy and positioning, Volume 3 prepares you for special imaging modalities and situations such as pediatric imaging, mobile radiography, operating room radiography, cardiac catheterization, computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and radiation therapy. Written by radiologic imaging experts Bruce Long, Jeannean Hall Rollins, and Barbara Smith, Merrill's Atlas is not just the gold standard in radiographic positioning references, and the most widely used, but also an excellent review in preparing for ARRT and certification exams!
Key Features
- Comprehensive, full-color coverage of anatomy and positioning makes Merrill's Atlas the most in-depth text and reference available for radiography students and practitioners.
- Coverage of common and unique positioning procedures includes special chapters on trauma, surgical radiography, geriatrics/pediatrics, and bone densitometry, to help prepare you for the full scope of situations you will encounter.
- Coverage of special imaging modalities and situations in this volume includes mobile radiography, operating room radiography, computed tomography, cardiac catheterization, magnetic resonance imaging, ultrasound, nuclear medicine technology, bone densitometry, positron emission tomography, and radiation therapy.
- UNIQUE! Collimation sizes and other key information are provided for each relevant projection.
- Frequently performed projections are identified with a special icon to help you focus on what you need to know as an entry-level radiographer.
- Numerous CT and MRI images enhance your comprehension of cross-sectional anatomy and help you prepare for the Registry examination.
- Projection summary tables in each procedural chapter offer general chapter overviews and serve as handy study guides.
- Summary tables provide quick access to projection overviews, guides to anatomy, pathology tables for bone groups and body systems, and exposure technique charts.
- Bulleted lists provide clear instructions on how to correctly position the patient and body part when performing procedures.
- Pathology summary tables provide quick access to the likely pathologies for each bone group or body system.
Table of Contents
VOLUME 3
22. Central Nervous System
23. Vascular, Cardiac, and Interventional Radiography
24. Pediatric Imaging
25. Geriatric Radiography
26. Mobile Radiography
27. Surgical Radiography
28. Sectional Anatomy for Radiographers
29. Computed Tomography
30. Magnetic Resonance Imaging
31. Diagnostic Medical Sonography
32. Nuclear Medicine
33. Bone Densitometry
34. Radiation Oncology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 576
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2016
- Published:
- 19th February 2015
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323263443
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323312059
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323312530
About the Author
Bruce Long
Affiliations and Expertise
Director and Associate Professor, Radiologic Imaging and Sciences Programs, Indiana University School of Medicine, Indianapolis, IN, USA
Jeannean Rollins
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Medical Imaging and Radiation Sciences Arkansas State University Jonesboro, AR, USA
Barbara Smith
Affiliations and Expertise
Instructor, Radiologic Technology, Medical Imaging Department, Portland Community College, Portland, OR, USA