Merrill's Atlas of Radiographic Positioning and Procedures

More than 400 projections make it easier to learn anatomy, properly position the patient, set exposures, and take high-quality radiographs! With Merrill's Atlas of Radiographic Positioning & Procedures, 13th Edition, you will develop the skills to produce clear radiographic images to help physicians make accurate diagnoses. It separates anatomy and positioning information by bone groups — using full-color illustrations to show anatomical anatomy, and CT scans and MRI images to help you learn cross-section anatomy. Written by radiologic imaging experts Bruce Long, Jeannean Hall Rollins, and Barbara Smith, Merrill's Atlas is not just the gold standard in radiographic positioning references, and the most widely used, but also an excellent review in preparing for ARRT and certification exams!