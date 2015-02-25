Merrill's Atlas of Radiographic Positioning and Procedures
13th Edition
3-Volume Set
Description
More than 400 projections make it easier to learn anatomy, properly position the patient, set exposures, and take high-quality radiographs! With Merrill's Atlas of Radiographic Positioning & Procedures, 13th Edition, you will develop the skills to produce clear radiographic images to help physicians make accurate diagnoses. It separates anatomy and positioning information by bone groups or organ systems — using full-color illustrations to show anatomical anatomy, and CT scans and MRI images to help you learn cross-section anatomy. Written by radiologic imaging experts Bruce Long, Jeannean Hall Rollins, and Barbara Smith, Merrill's Atlas is not just the gold standard in radiographic positioning references, and the most widely used, but also an excellent review in preparing for ARRT and certification exams!
Key Features
- UNIQUE! Collimation sizes and other key information are provided for each relevant projection.
- Comprehensive, full-color coverage of anatomy and positioning makes Merrill's Atlas the most in-depth text and reference available for radiography students and practitioners.
- Coverage of common and unique positioning procedures includes special chapters on trauma, surgical radiography, geriatrics/pediatrics, and bone densitometry, to help prepare you for the full scope of situations you will encounter.
- Numerous CT and MRI images enhance your comprehension of cross-sectional anatomy and help you prepare for the Registry examination.
- Bulleted lists provide clear instructions on how to correctly position the patient and body part when performing procedures.
- Summary tables provide quick access to projection overviews, guides to anatomy, pathology tables for bone groups and body systems, and exposure technique charts.
- Frequently performed projections are identified with a special icon to help you focus on what you need to know as an entry-level radiographer.
Table of Contents
VOLUME 1
1. Preliminary Steps in Radiography
2. Compensating Filters
3. General Anatomy and Radiographic Positioning Terminology
4. Upper Limb
5. Shoulder Girdle
6. Lower Limb
7. Pelvis and Upper Femora
8. Vertebral Column
9. Bony Thorax
10. Thoracic Viscera
VOLUME 2
11. Long Bone Measurement
12. Contrast Arthrography
13. Trauma Radiography
14. Mouth and Salivary Glands
15. Anterior Part of Neck
16. Abdomen
17. Digestive System: Alimentary Canal
18. Urinary System and Venipuncture
19. Reproductive System
20. Skull, Facial Bones, and Paranasal Sinuses
21. Mammography
VOLUME 3
22. Central Nervous System
23. Vascular, Cardiac, and Interventional Radiography
24. Pediatric Imaging
25. Geriatric Radiography
26. Mobile Radiography
27. Surgical Radiography
28. Sectional Anatomy for Radiographers
29. Computed Tomography
30. Magnetic Resonance Imaging
31. Diagnostic Medical Sonography
32. Nuclear Medicine
33. Bone Densitometry
34. Radiation Oncology
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2016
- Published:
- 25th February 2015
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323263412
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323312578
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323312004
About the Author
Bruce Long
Affiliations and Expertise
Director and Associate Professor, Radiologic Imaging and Sciences Programs, Indiana University School of Medicine, Indianapolis, IN, USA
Jeannean Rollins
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Medical Imaging and Radiation Sciences Arkansas State University Jonesboro, AR, USA
Barbara Smith
Affiliations and Expertise
Instructor, Radiologic Technology, Medical Imaging Department, Portland Community College, Portland, OR, USA