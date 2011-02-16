Merrill's Atlas of Radiographic Positioning and Procedures - 12th Edition - ISBN: 9780323073226, 9780323277808

Merrill's Atlas of Radiographic Positioning and Procedures

12th Edition

Volume 2

Authors: Eugene Frank Bruce Long Barbara Smith
eBook ISBN: 9780323277808
eBook ISBN: 9780323082174
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 16th February 2011
Page Count: 536
Description

With more than 400 projections presented, Merrill's Atlas of Radiographic Positioning and Procedures remains the gold standard of radiographic positioning texts. Authors Eugene Frank, Bruce Long, and Barbara Smith have designed this comprehensive resource to be both an excellent textbook and also a superb clinical reference for practicing radiographers and physicians. You'll learn how to properly position the patient so that the resulting radiograph provides the information needed to reach an accurate diagnosis. Complete information is included for the most common projections, as well as for those less commonly requested.

Key Features

  • Comprehensive coverage of anatomy and positioning makes Merrill's Atlas the most in-depth text and reference available for radiography students and practitioners.
  • Essential projections that are frequently performed are identified with a special icon to help you focus on what you need to know as an entry-level radiographer.
  • Full-color presentation helps visually clarify key concepts.
  • Summaries of pathology are grouped in tables in positioning chapters for quick access to the likely pathologies for each bone group or body system.
  • Special chapters, including trauma, surgical radiography, geriatrics/pediatrics, and bone densitometry help prepare you for the full scope of situations you will encounter.
  • Exposure technique charts outline technique factors to use for the various projections in the positioning chapters.
  • Projection summary tables at the beginning of each procedural chapter offer general chapter overviews and serve as handy study guides.
  • Bulleted lists provide clear instructions on how to correctly position the patient and body part.
  • Anatomy summary tables at the beginning of each positioning chapter describe and identify the anatomy you need to know in order to properly position the patient, set exposures, and take high-quality radiographs.
  • Anatomy and positioning information is presented in separate chapters for each bone group or organ system, all heavily illustrated in full-color and augmented with CT scans and MRI images, to help you learn both traditional and cross-sectional anatomy.

Table of Contents

VOLUME TWO

11. Long Bone Measurement

12. Contrast Arthrography

13. Trauma Radiography

14. Mouth and Salivary Glands

15. Anterior Part of Neck: Pharynx, Larynx, Thyroid Gland

16. Digestive System: Abdomen, Liver, Spleen, Biliary Tract

17. Digestive System: Alimentary Tract

18. Urinary System and Venipuncture

19. Reproductive System

20. Skull

21. Facial Bones

22. Paranasal Sinuses

23. Mammography

Addendum B: Summary of Abbreviations

Details

No. of pages:
536
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323277808
eBook ISBN:
9780323082174

About the Author

Eugene Frank

Affiliations and Expertise

Retired Director, Radiography Program, Riverland Community College, Austin, MN; Assistant Professor of Radiology, Emeritus, Mayo Clinic College of Medicine, Rochester, MN

Bruce Long

Affiliations and Expertise

Director and Associate Professor, Radiologic Imaging and Sciences Programs, Indiana University School of Medicine, Indianapolis, IN, USA

Barbara Smith

Affiliations and Expertise

Instructor, Radiologic Technology, Medical Imaging Department, Portland Community College, Portland, OR, USA

