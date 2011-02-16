Merrill's Atlas of Radiographic Positioning and Procedures
12th Edition
Volume 2
Description
With more than 400 projections presented, Merrill's Atlas of Radiographic Positioning and Procedures remains the gold standard of radiographic positioning texts. Authors Eugene Frank, Bruce Long, and Barbara Smith have designed this comprehensive resource to be both an excellent textbook and also a superb clinical reference for practicing radiographers and physicians. You'll learn how to properly position the patient so that the resulting radiograph provides the information needed to reach an accurate diagnosis. Complete information is included for the most common projections, as well as for those less commonly requested.
Key Features
- Comprehensive coverage of anatomy and positioning makes Merrill's Atlas the most in-depth text and reference available for radiography students and practitioners.
- Essential projections that are frequently performed are identified with a special icon to help you focus on what you need to know as an entry-level radiographer.
- Full-color presentation helps visually clarify key concepts.
- Summaries of pathology are grouped in tables in positioning chapters for quick access to the likely pathologies for each bone group or body system.
- Special chapters, including trauma, surgical radiography, geriatrics/pediatrics, and bone densitometry help prepare you for the full scope of situations you will encounter.
- Exposure technique charts outline technique factors to use for the various projections in the positioning chapters.
- Projection summary tables at the beginning of each procedural chapter offer general chapter overviews and serve as handy study guides.
- Bulleted lists provide clear instructions on how to correctly position the patient and body part.
- Anatomy summary tables at the beginning of each positioning chapter describe and identify the anatomy you need to know in order to properly position the patient, set exposures, and take high-quality radiographs.
- Anatomy and positioning information is presented in separate chapters for each bone group or organ system, all heavily illustrated in full-color and augmented with CT scans and MRI images, to help you learn both traditional and cross-sectional anatomy.
Table of Contents
VOLUME TWO
11. Long Bone Measurement
12. Contrast Arthrography
13. Trauma Radiography
14. Mouth and Salivary Glands
15. Anterior Part of Neck: Pharynx, Larynx, Thyroid Gland
16. Digestive System: Abdomen, Liver, Spleen, Biliary Tract
17. Digestive System: Alimentary Tract
18. Urinary System and Venipuncture
19. Reproductive System
20. Skull
21. Facial Bones
22. Paranasal Sinuses
23. Mammography
Addendum B: Summary of Abbreviations
Details
- No. of pages:
- 536
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2012
- Published:
- 16th February 2011
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323277808
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323082174
About the Author
Eugene Frank
Affiliations and Expertise
Retired Director, Radiography Program, Riverland Community College, Austin, MN; Assistant Professor of Radiology, Emeritus, Mayo Clinic College of Medicine, Rochester, MN
Bruce Long
Affiliations and Expertise
Director and Associate Professor, Radiologic Imaging and Sciences Programs, Indiana University School of Medicine, Indianapolis, IN, USA
Barbara Smith
Affiliations and Expertise
Instructor, Radiologic Technology, Medical Imaging Department, Portland Community College, Portland, OR, USA