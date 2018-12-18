Merrill's Atlas of Radiographic Positioning and Procedures - Volume 3

With more than 400 projections, Merrill's Atlas of Radiographic Positioning & Procedures, 14th Edition makes it easier to for you to learn anatomy, properly position the patient, set exposures, and take high-quality radiographs. This definitive text has been reorganized to align with the ASRT curriculum — helping you develop the skills to produce clear radiographic images. It separates anatomy and positioning information by bone groups or organ systems — using full-color illustrations to show anatomical anatomy, and CT scans and MRI images to help in learning cross-section anatomy. Merrill's Atlas is not just the gold standard in radiographic positioning texts, and the most widely used, but also an excellent review in preparing for ARRT and certification exams!