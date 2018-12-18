Merrill's Atlas of Radiographic Positioning and Procedures - Volume 3 - 14th Edition - ISBN: 9780323567664, 9780323612784

Merrill's Atlas of Radiographic Positioning and Procedures - Volume 3

14th Edition

Authors: Bruce Long Jeannean Rollins Barbara Smith
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323567664
eBook ISBN: 9780323612784
eBook ISBN: 9780323612760
eBook ISBN: 9780323612777
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 18th December 2018
Page Count: 576
Description

With more than 400 projections, Merrill's Atlas of Radiographic Positioning & Procedures, 14th Edition makes it easier to for you to learn anatomy, properly position the patient, set exposures, and take high-quality radiographs. This definitive text has been reorganized to align with the ASRT curriculum — helping you develop the skills to produce clear radiographic images. It separates anatomy and positioning information by bone groups or organ systems — using full-color illustrations to show anatomical anatomy, and CT scans and MRI images to help in learning cross-section anatomy. Merrill's Atlas is not just the gold standard in radiographic positioning texts, and the most widely used, but also an excellent review in preparing for ARRT and certification exams!

Key Features

  • Comprehensive, full-color coverage of anatomy and positioning makes Merrill's Atlas the most in-depth text and reference available for radiography students and practitioners.
  • Frequently performed essential projections identified with a special icon to help you focus on what you need to know as an entry-level radiographer.
  • Summary of Pathology table now includes common male reproductive system pathologies.
  • Coverage of common and unique positioning procedures includes special chapters on trauma, surgical radiography, geriatrics/pediatrics, and bone densitometry, to help prepare you for the full scope of situations you will encounter.
  • Collimation sizes and other key information are provided for each relevant projection.
  • Numerous CT and MRI images enhance comprehension of cross-sectional anatomy and help in preparing for the Registry examination.
  • UPDATED! Positioning photos show current digital imaging equipment and technology.
  • Summary tables provide quick access to projection overviews, guides to anatomy, pathology tables for bone groups and body systems, and exposure technique charts
  • Bulleted lists provide clear instructions on how to correctly position the patient and body part when performing procedures.

Table of Contents

Volume 3
20. Mobile Radiography
21. Surgical Radiography
22. Pediatrics Imaging
23. Geriatric Radiography
24. Sectional Anatomy for Radiographers
25. Computed Tomography
26. Magnetic Resonance Imaging
27. Vascular, Cardiac, and Interventional Radiography
28. Diagnostic Medical Sonography
29. Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging
30. Radiation Oncology

 

Details

No. of pages:
576
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
About the Author

Bruce Long

Affiliations and Expertise

Director and Associate Professor, Radiologic Imaging and Sciences Programs, Indiana University School of Medicine, Indianapolis, IN, USA

Jeannean Rollins

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Medical Imaging and Radiation Sciences Arkansas State University Jonesboro, AR, USA

Barbara Smith

Affiliations and Expertise

Instructor, Radiologic Technology, Medical Imaging Department, Portland Community College, Portland, OR, USA

