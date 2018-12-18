Merrill's Atlas of Radiographic Positioning and Procedures - Volume 2
14th Edition
Description
With more than 400 projections, Merrill's Atlas of Radiographic Positioning & Procedures, 14th Edition makes it easier to for you to learn anatomy, properly position the patient, set exposures, and take high-quality radiographs. This definitive text has been reorganized to align with the ASRT curriculum — helping you develop the skills to produce clear radiographic images. It separates anatomy and positioning information by bone groups or organ systems — using full-color illustrations to show anatomical anatomy, and CT scans and MRI images to help in learning cross-section anatomy. Merrill's Atlas is not just the gold standard in radiographic positioning texts, and the most widely used, but also an excellent review in preparing for ARRT and certification exams!
Key Features
- Comprehensive, full-color coverage of anatomy and positioning makes Merrill's Atlas the most in-depth text and reference available for radiography students and practitioners.
- Frequently performed essential projections identified with a special icon to help you focus on what you need to know as an entry-level radiographer.
- Summary of Pathology table now includes common male reproductive system pathologies.
- Coverage of common and unique positioning procedures includes special chapters on trauma, surgical radiography, geriatrics/pediatrics, and bone densitometry, to help prepare you for the full scope of situations you will encounter.
- Collimation sizes and other key information are provided for each relevant projection.
- Numerous CT and MRI images enhance comprehension of cross-sectional anatomy and help in preparing for the Registry examination.
- UPDATED! Positioning photos show current digital imaging equipment and technology.
- Summary tables provide quick access to projection overviews, guides to anatomy, pathology tables for bone groups and body systems, and exposure technique charts
- Bulleted lists provide clear instructions on how to correctly position the patient and body part when performing procedures.
Table of Contents
Volume 2
11. Cranium
12. Trauma Radiography
13. Contrast Arthrography
14. Myelography and other Central Nervous System Imaging
15. Digestive System: Salivary Glands, Alimentary Canal and Biliary System
16. Urinary System and Venipuncture
17. Reproductive System
18. Mammography
19. Bone Densitometry
Details
- No. of pages:
- 544
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2020
- Published:
- 18th December 2018
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323567671
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323640473
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323640466
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323640480
About the Author
Bruce Long
Affiliations and Expertise
Director and Associate Professor, Radiologic Imaging and Sciences Programs, Indiana University School of Medicine, Indianapolis, IN, USA
Jeannean Rollins
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Medical Imaging and Radiation Sciences Arkansas State University Jonesboro, AR, USA
Barbara Smith
Affiliations and Expertise
Instructor, Radiologic Technology, Medical Imaging Department, Portland Community College, Portland, OR, USA