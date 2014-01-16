Merrill's Atlas of Radiographic Positioning and Procedures - Elsevier eBook on Intel Education Study (Retail Access Card) - 14th Edition - ISBN: 9780323567688, 9780323312608

Merrill's Atlas of Radiographic Positioning and Procedures - Elsevier eBook on Intel Education Study (Retail Access Card)

14th Edition

Volume 1

Authors: Bruce Long Jeannean Rollins Barbara Smith
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323567688
eBook ISBN: 9780323640435
eBook ISBN: 9780323640442
eBook ISBN: 9780323640459
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 16th January 2014
English
© Mosby 2014
Mosby
9780323567688
9780323640435
9780323640442
9780323640459

Bruce Long

Director and Associate Professor, Radiologic Imaging and Sciences Programs, Indiana University School of Medicine, Indianapolis, IN, USA

Jeannean Rollins

Associate Professor, Medical Imaging and Radiation Sciences Arkansas State University Jonesboro, AR, USA

Barbara Smith

Instructor, Radiologic Technology, Medical Imaging Department, Portland Community College, Portland, OR, USA

