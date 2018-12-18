Merrill's Atlas of Radiographic Positioning and Procedures - 3-Volume Set - 14th Edition - ISBN: 9780323566674, 9780323640411

Merrill's Atlas of Radiographic Positioning and Procedures - 3-Volume Set

14th Edition

Authors: Bruce Long Jeannean Rollins Barbara Smith
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323566674
eBook ISBN: 9780323640411
eBook ISBN: 9780323640404
eBook ISBN: 9780323640428
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 18th December 2018
Page Count: 1664
Description

The gold-standard in imaging, Merrill's Atlas of Radiographic Positioning and Procedures, 14th Edition, is revised to fit the image of the modern curriculum. This thoroughly updated text has been reorganized to emphasize all procedures found on the ARRT Radiography Exam and in the ASRT Radiography curriculum. Separate chapters for each bone group and organ system enables you to learn cross-section anatomy along with anatomical anatomy - helping you make more accurate diagnoses. All outdated material has been removed and specialized content has been updated and moved to chapters more relevant to modern practice. With more than 400 projections, Merrill’s is not just the most widely used imaging text, but the most comprehensive radiographic positioning product on the market!

Key Features

  • Comprehensive, full-color coverage of anatomy and positioning makes Merrill's Atlas the most in-depth text and reference available for radiography students and practitioners.
  • Frequently performed essential projections identified with a special icon to help you focus on what you need to know as an entry-level radiographer. 
  • Summary of Pathology table now includes common male reproductive system pathologies.
  • Coverage of common and unique positioning procedures includes special chapters on trauma, surgical radiography, geriatrics/pediatrics, and bone densitometry, to help prepare you for the full scope of situations you will encounter.
  • Collimation sizes and other key information are provided for each relevant projection.
  • Numerous CT and MRI images enhance comprehension of cross-sectional anatomy and help in preparing for the Registry examination.
  • UPDATED! Positioning photos show current digital imaging equipment and technology.
  • Summary tables provide quick access to projection overviews, guides to anatomy, pathology tables for bone groups and body systems, and exposure technique charts
  • Bulleted lists provide clear instructions on how to correctly position the patient and body part when performing procedures.

Table of Contents

Volume 1
1. Preliminary Steps in Radiography
2. General Anatomy and Radiographic Positioning Terminology
3. Thoracic Viscera: Chest and Upper Airway
4. Abdomen
5. Upper Extremity
6. Shoulder Girdle
7. Lower Extremity
8. Pelvis and Hip
9. Vertebral Column
10. Bony Thorax

Volume 2
11. Cranium
12. Trauma Radiography
13. Contrast Arthrography
14. Myelography and other Central Nervous System Imaging
15. Digestive System: Salivary Glands, Alimentary Canal and Biliary System
16. Urinary System and Venipuncture
17. Reproductive System
18. Mammography
19. Bone Densitometry

Volume 3
20. Mobile Radiography
21. Surgical Radiography
22. Pediatrics Imaging
23. Geriatric Radiography
24. Sectional Anatomy for Radiographers
25. Computed Tomography
26. Magnetic Resonance Imaging
27. Vascular, Cardiac, and Interventional Radiography
28. Diagnostic Medical Sonography
29. Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging
30. Radiation Oncology

About the Author

Bruce Long

Affiliations and Expertise

Director and Associate Professor, Radiologic Imaging and Sciences Programs, Indiana University School of Medicine, Indianapolis, IN, USA

Jeannean Rollins

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Medical Imaging and Radiation Sciences Arkansas State University Jonesboro, AR, USA

Barbara Smith

Affiliations and Expertise

Instructor, Radiologic Technology, Medical Imaging Department, Portland Community College, Portland, OR, USA

