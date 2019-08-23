PART I THE MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS ENVIRONMENT

1. Introduction to Mergers, Acquisitions, and Other Restructuring Activities

2. The Regulatory Environment

3 The Corporate Takeover Market: Common Takeover Tactics, Anti-Takeover Defenses, and Corporate Governance

PART II; THE MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS PROCESS: Phases 1–10

4. Planning: Developing Business and Acquisition Plans: Phases 1 and 2 of the Acquisition Process

5. Implementation: Search through Closing: Phases 3 to 10 of the Acquisition Process

6. Postclosing Integration: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Business Alliances

PART III: MERGER AND ACQUISITION VALUATION AND MODELING

7. Merger and Acquisition Cash Flow Valuation Basics

8. Relative, Asset-Oriented, and Real Option Valuation Basics

9. Financial Modeling Basics

10. Analysis and Valuation of Privately Held Companies

PART IV: DEAL STRUCTURING AND FINANCING STRATEGIES

11. Structuring the Deal: Payment and Legal Considerations

12. Structuring the Deal: Tax and Accounting Considerations

13. Financing the Deal: Private Equity, Hedge Funds, and Other Sources of Funds

14. Applying Financial Modeling to Value, Structure, and Negotiate Stock and Asset Purchases

PART V: ALTERNATIVE BUSINESS AND RESTRUCTURING STRATEGIES

15. Business Alliances: Joint Ventures, Partnerships, Strategic Alliances, and Licensing

16. Alternative Exit and Restructuring Strategies: Divestitures, Spin-offs, Carve-outs, Split-Ups, and Split-Offs

17. Alternative Exit and Restructuring Strategies: Bankruptcy Reorganization and Liquidation

18. Cross-Border Mergers and Acquisitions: Analysis and Valuation