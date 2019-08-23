Mergers, Acquisitions, and Other Restructuring Activities
10th Edition
An Integrated Approach to Process, Tools, Cases, and Solutions
Description
Mergers, Acquisitions, and Other Restructuring Activities: An Integrated Approach to Process, Tools, Cases, and Solutions, Tenth Edition, is the most comprehensive and cutting-edge text available on the subject. Supported by recent peer-reviewed academic research, this book provides many recent, notable deals, precedent-setting judicial decisions, government policies and regulations, and trends affecting M&As, as well as takeover strategies and tactics. Today's policies, politics and economics are reflected in the book's 40 case studies, 90% of which involve deals either announced or completed during the last several years. These cases represent friendly, hostile, highly leveraged, and cross-border transactions in ten different industries, involving public and private firms and those experiencing financial distress.
Sections discuss an overview of M&As, key regulations, common strategies and tactics, how managers may choose a business strategy from available options, valuation methods and basic financial modeling techniques, the negotiating process, how deal structuring and financing are inextricably linked, how consensus is reached during the bargaining process, the role of financial models in closing the deal and strategic growth options as alternatives to domestic M&As.
Key Features
- Provides a rigorous discussion of the strengths and limitations of financial modeling as applied to M&A and how these models can be applied in various areas
- Includes new academic research and updated/revised case studies
- Presents updated M&A tactics and strategies, along with court cases and new regulations governing business combinations, valuation methodologies and financing
Readership
Upper-division undergraduates, graduate students, and professionals in courses on mergers and acquisitions, corporate restructuring, business strategy, management, and entrepreneurship. Among the professional audience are financial analysts, chief financial officers, operating managers, investment bankers, and portfolio managers
Table of Contents
PART I THE MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS ENVIRONMENT
1. Introduction to Mergers, Acquisitions, and Other Restructuring Activities
2. The Regulatory Environment
3 The Corporate Takeover Market: Common Takeover Tactics, Anti-Takeover Defenses, and Corporate Governance
PART II; THE MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS PROCESS: Phases 1–10
4. Planning: Developing Business and Acquisition Plans: Phases 1 and 2 of the Acquisition Process
5. Implementation: Search through Closing: Phases 3 to 10 of the Acquisition Process
6. Postclosing Integration: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Business Alliances
PART III: MERGER AND ACQUISITION VALUATION AND MODELING
7. Merger and Acquisition Cash Flow Valuation Basics
8. Relative, Asset-Oriented, and Real Option Valuation Basics
9. Financial Modeling Basics
10. Analysis and Valuation of Privately Held Companies
PART IV: DEAL STRUCTURING AND FINANCING STRATEGIES
11. Structuring the Deal: Payment and Legal Considerations
12. Structuring the Deal: Tax and Accounting Considerations
13. Financing the Deal: Private Equity, Hedge Funds, and Other Sources of Funds
14. Applying Financial Modeling to Value, Structure, and Negotiate Stock and Asset Purchases
PART V: ALTERNATIVE BUSINESS AND RESTRUCTURING STRATEGIES
15. Business Alliances: Joint Ventures, Partnerships, Strategic Alliances, and Licensing
16. Alternative Exit and Restructuring Strategies: Divestitures, Spin-offs, Carve-outs, Split-Ups, and Split-Offs
17. Alternative Exit and Restructuring Strategies: Bankruptcy Reorganization and Liquidation
18. Cross-Border Mergers and Acquisitions: Analysis and Valuation
Details
- No. of pages:
- 622
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 23rd August 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128150757
About the Author
Donald DePamphilis
Donald M. DePamphilis has a Ph.D. in economics from Harvard University and has managed more than 30 acquisitions, divestitures, joint ventures, minority investments, as well as licensing and supply agreements. He is Emeritus Clinical Professor of Finance at the College of Business Administration at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles. He has also taught mergers and acquisitions and corporate restructuring at the Graduate School of Management at the University of California, Irvine, and Chapman University to undergraduates, MBA, and Executive MBA students. He has published a number of articles on economic forecasting, business planning, and marketing. As Vice President of Electronic Commerce at Experian, Dr. DePamphilis managed the development of an award winning Web Site. He was also Vice President of Business Development at TRW Information Systems and Services, Director of Planning at TRW, and Chief Economist at National Steel Corporation.
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Professor of Finance, Loyola Marymount University, Los Angeles, CA, USA