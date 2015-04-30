Merenstein & Gardner's Handbook of Neonatal Intensive Care
8th Edition
Description
Merenstein & Gardner’s Handbook of Neonatal Intensive Care, 8th Edition, is the leading resource for collaborative, interprofessional critical care of newborns. Co-authored by physicians and nurses, it offers concise, comprehensive coverage with a unique multidisciplinary approach and real-world perspective that make it an essential guide for both neonatal nurses and physicians. The 8th edition features the latest neonatal research, evidence, clinical guidelines, and practice recommendations — all in a practical quick-reference format for easy retrieval and review of key information.
Key Features
- UNIQUE! Multidisciplinary author and contributor team consists of two physicians and two nurses, with each chapter written and reviewed by a physician-nurse team to ensure that information mirrors current, real-world practice in a neonatal intensive care unit.
- Critical Findings boxes and tables outline symptoms and diagnostic findings that require immediate attention, helping you prioritize assessment data and steps in initial care.
- UNIQUE! Clinical content highlighted in color allows you to quickly scan for information that directly affects patient care.
- UNIQUE! Parent Teaching boxes highlight relevant information to share with a patient’s caregivers.
- Clinical images, graphs, and algorithms illustrate clinically relevant concepts in neonatal intensive care.
- Streamlined references include only the most current or classic sources.
Table of Contents
Unit One: Evidence-Based Practice
1. Evidence-Based Clinical Practice
Unit Two: Support of the Neonate
2. Prenatal Environment: Effect on Neonatal Outcome
3. Perinatal Transport and Levels of Care
4. Delivery Room Care
5. Initial Nursery Care
6. Heat Balance
7. Physiologic Monitoring
8. Acid-Base Homeostasis and Oxygenation
9. Diagnostic Imaging in the Neonate
10. Pharmacology in Neonatal Care
11. Drug Withdrawal in the Neonate
12. Pain and Pain Relief
13. The Neonate and the Environment: Impact on Development
Unit Three: Metabolic and Nutritional Care of the Neonate
14. Fluid and Electrolyte Management
15. Glucose Homeostasis
16. Total Parenteral Nutrition
17. Enteral Nutrition
18. Breast Feeding the Neonate with Special Needs
19. Skin and Skin Care
Unit Four: Infection and Hematologic Diseases of the Neonate
20. Newborn Hematology
21. Jaundice
22. Infection in the Neonate
Unit Five: Common Systemic Diseases of the Neonate
23. Respiratory Diseases
24. Cardiovascular Diseases and Surgical Interventions
25. Neonatal Nephrology
26. Neurologic Disorders
27. Genetic Disorders, Malformations, and Inborn Errors of Metabolism
28. Neonatal Surgery
Unit Six: Psychosocial Aspects of Neonatal Care
29. Families in Crisis: Theoretical and Practical Considerations
30. Grief and Perinatal Loss
31. Discharge Planning and Follow-Up of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit Infant
32. Ethics, Values, and Palliative Care in Neonatal Intensive Care
- 1008
- English
- © Mosby 2016
- 30th April 2015
- Mosby
- 9780323320832
- 9780323358880
- 9780323358866
- 9780323320849
About the Author
Sandra Gardner
Director, Professional Outreach Consultation; Co-Director, Nurse's Professional Development and Practice Association, LLC, Aurora, CO
Brian Carter
Mary Enzman-Hines
Professor of Nursing, DNP Program Coordinator, Beth-El College of Nursing and Health Sciences, University of Colorado at Colorado Springs; Certified Pediatric Nurse Practitioner, Colorado Springs Health Partners, Colorado Springs, CO
Jacinto Hernandez
Professor of Pediatrics, Section of Neonatology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Colorado Denver School of Medicine; Chairman Emeritus, Department of Neonatology, The Children's Hospital, Aurora, CO