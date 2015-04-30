Merenstein & Gardner's Handbook of Neonatal Intensive Care

Unit One: Evidence-Based Practice

1. Evidence-Based Clinical Practice

Unit Two: Support of the Neonate

2. Prenatal Environment: Effect on Neonatal Outcome

3. Perinatal Transport and Levels of Care

4. Delivery Room Care

5. Initial Nursery Care

6. Heat Balance

7. Physiologic Monitoring

8. Acid-Base Homeostasis and Oxygenation

9. Diagnostic Imaging in the Neonate

10. Pharmacology in Neonatal Care

11. Drug Withdrawal in the Neonate

12. Pain and Pain Relief

13. The Neonate and the Environment: Impact on Development

Unit Three: Metabolic and Nutritional Care of the Neonate

14. Fluid and Electrolyte Management

15. Glucose Homeostasis

16. Total Parenteral Nutrition

17. Enteral Nutrition

18. Breast Feeding the Neonate with Special Needs

19. Skin and Skin Care

Unit Four: Infection and Hematologic Diseases of the Neonate

20. Newborn Hematology

21. Jaundice

22. Infection in the Neonate

Unit Five: Common Systemic Diseases of the Neonate

23. Respiratory Diseases

24. Cardiovascular Diseases and Surgical Interventions

25. Neonatal Nephrology

26. Neurologic Disorders

27. Genetic Disorders, Malformations, and Inborn Errors of Metabolism

28. Neonatal Surgery

Unit Six: Psychosocial Aspects of Neonatal Care

29. Families in Crisis: Theoretical and Practical Considerations

30. Grief and Perinatal Loss

31. Discharge Planning and Follow-Up of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit Infant

32. Ethics, Values, and Palliative Care in Neonatal Intensive Care

