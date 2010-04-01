Merenstein & Gardner's Handbook of Neonatal Intensive Care
7th Edition
Description
The leading resource for collaborative critical care for newborns, Merenstein & Gardner’s Handbook of Neonatal Intensive Care, 7th Edition provides a multidisciplinary approach and a real-world perspective. It focuses on evidenced-based practice, with clinical directions in color for easy retrieval and review. Special features help you prioritize the steps in initial care, and provide a guide to sharing information with parents. With each chapter written jointly by both physicians and nurses, this book is comprehensive enough to suit the needs of the entire team in your neonatal intensive care unit.
Key Features
- Unique! A multidisciplinary perspective is provided by an editorial team of two physicians and two nurses, and each chapter is written and reviewed by a physician and nurse team, so information mirrors the real-world experience in a neonatal intensive care unit.
- Unique! Clinical content is in color, so you can quickly scan through chapters for information that directly affects patient care.
- Unique! Parent Teaching boxes highlight the relevant information to be shared with a patient’s caregivers.
- Critical Findings boxes outline symptoms and diagnostic findings that require immediate attention, helping you prioritize assessment data and steps in initial care.
- Coverage in clinical chapters includes pathophysiology and etiology, prevention, data collection, treatment, complications, outcomes, prognosis, and parent education.
Table of Contents
Unit One: Evidence-Based Practice
1. Evidence-Based Clinical Practice
Unit Two: Support of the Neonate
2. Prenatal Environment: Effect on Neonatal Outcome
3. Perinatal Transport and Levels of Care
4. Delivery Room Care
5. Initial Nursery Care
6. Heat Balance
7. Physiologic Monitoring
8. Acid-Base Homeostasis and Oxygenation
9. Diagnostic Imaging in the Neonate
10. Pharmacology in Neonatal Care
11. Drug Withdrawal in the Neonate
12. Pain and Pain Relief
13. The Neonate and the Environment: Impact on Development
Unit Three: Metabolic and Nutritional Care of the Neonatal
14. Fluid and Electrolyte Management
15. Glucose Homeostasis
16. Total Parenteral Nutrition
17. Enteral Nutrition
18. Breast Feeding the Neonate with Special Needs
19. Skin and Skin Care
Unit Four: Infection and Hematologic Diseases of the Neonate
20. Newborn Hematology
21. Jaundice
22. Infection in the Neonate
Unit Five: Common Systemic Diseases of the Neonate
23. Respiratory Diseases
24. Cardiovascular Diseases and Surgical Interventions
25. Neonatal Nephrology
26. Neurologic Disorders
27. Genetic Disorders, Malformations, and Inborn Errors of Metabolism
28. Neonatal Surgery
Unit Six: Psychosocial Aspects of Neonatal Care
29. Families in Crisis: Theoretical and Practical Considerations
30. Grief and Perinatal Loss
31. Follow-up of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit Infant
32. Ethics, Values, and Palliative Care in Neonatal Intensive Care
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1040
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2011
- Published:
- 1st April 2010
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323081139
About the Author
Sandra Gardner
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Professional Outreach Consultation; Co-Director, Nurse's Professional Development and Practice Association, LLC, Aurora, CO
Brian Carter
Mary Enzman-Hines
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Nursing, DNP Program Coordinator, Beth-El College of Nursing and Health Sciences, University of Colorado at Colorado Springs; Certified Pediatric Nurse Practitioner, Colorado Springs Health Partners, Colorado Springs, CO
Jacinto Hernandez
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Pediatrics, Section of Neonatology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Colorado Denver School of Medicine; Chairman Emeritus, Department of Neonatology, The Children's Hospital, Aurora, CO