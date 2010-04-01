Merenstein & Gardner's Handbook of Neonatal Intensive Care - 7th Edition - ISBN: 9780323067157, 9780323081139

Merenstein & Gardner's Handbook of Neonatal Intensive Care

7th Edition

Authors: Sandra Gardner Brian Carter Mary Enzman-Hines Jacinto Hernandez
eBook ISBN: 9780323081139
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 1st April 2010
Page Count: 1040
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The leading resource for collaborative critical care for newborns, Merenstein & Gardner’s Handbook of Neonatal Intensive Care, 7th Edition provides a multidisciplinary approach and a real-world perspective. It focuses on evidenced-based practice, with clinical directions in color for easy retrieval and review. Special features help you prioritize the steps in initial care, and provide a guide to sharing information with parents. With each chapter written jointly by both physicians and nurses, this book is comprehensive enough to suit the needs of the entire team in your neonatal intensive care unit.

Key Features

  • Unique! A multidisciplinary perspective is provided by an editorial team of two physicians and two nurses, and each chapter is written and reviewed by a physician and nurse team, so information mirrors the real-world experience in a neonatal intensive care unit.

  • Unique! Clinical content is in color, so you can quickly scan through chapters for information that directly affects patient care.

  • Unique! Parent Teaching boxes highlight the relevant information to be shared with a patient’s caregivers.

  • Critical Findings boxes outline symptoms and diagnostic findings that require immediate attention, helping you prioritize assessment data and steps in initial care.

  • Coverage in clinical chapters includes pathophysiology and etiology, prevention, data collection, treatment, complications, outcomes, prognosis, and parent education.

Table of Contents

Unit One: Evidence-Based Practice

1. Evidence-Based Clinical Practice

Unit Two: Support of the Neonate

2. Prenatal Environment: Effect on Neonatal Outcome

3. Perinatal Transport and Levels of Care

4. Delivery Room Care

5. Initial Nursery Care

6. Heat Balance

7. Physiologic Monitoring

8. Acid-Base Homeostasis and Oxygenation

9. Diagnostic Imaging in the Neonate

10. Pharmacology in Neonatal Care

11. Drug Withdrawal in the Neonate

12. Pain and Pain Relief

13. The Neonate and the Environment: Impact on Development

Unit Three: Metabolic and Nutritional Care of the Neonatal

14. Fluid and Electrolyte Management

15. Glucose Homeostasis

16. Total Parenteral Nutrition

17. Enteral Nutrition

18. Breast Feeding the Neonate with Special Needs

19. Skin and Skin Care

Unit Four: Infection and Hematologic Diseases of the Neonate

20. Newborn Hematology

21. Jaundice

22. Infection in the Neonate

Unit Five: Common Systemic Diseases of the Neonate

23. Respiratory Diseases

24. Cardiovascular Diseases and Surgical Interventions

25. Neonatal Nephrology

26. Neurologic Disorders

27. Genetic Disorders, Malformations, and Inborn Errors of Metabolism

28. Neonatal Surgery

Unit Six: Psychosocial Aspects of Neonatal Care

29. Families in Crisis: Theoretical and Practical Considerations

30. Grief and Perinatal Loss

31. Follow-up of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit Infant

32. Ethics, Values, and Palliative Care in Neonatal Intensive Care

Details

No. of pages:
1040
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323081139

About the Author

Sandra Gardner

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Professional Outreach Consultation; Co-Director, Nurse's Professional Development and Practice Association, LLC, Aurora, CO

Brian Carter

Mary Enzman-Hines

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Nursing, DNP Program Coordinator, Beth-El College of Nursing and Health Sciences, University of Colorado at Colorado Springs; Certified Pediatric Nurse Practitioner, Colorado Springs Health Partners, Colorado Springs, CO

Jacinto Hernandez

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Pediatrics, Section of Neonatology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Colorado Denver School of Medicine; Chairman Emeritus, Department of Neonatology, The Children's Hospital, Aurora, CO

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.