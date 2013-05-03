Mentoring, Learning and Assessment in Clinical Practice
3rd Edition
A Guide for Nurses, Midwives and Other Health Professionals
Authors: Ci Ci Stuart
Paperback ISBN: 9780702041952
eBook ISBN: 9780702058639
eBook ISBN: 9780702047039
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 3rd May 2013
Page Count: 236
Key Features
- particular focus on the management of the non-achieving and failing student, with reference to extensive, recent work on mentoring, learning and assessment of clinical practice
- critical exploration of professional accountability and associated legal ramifications surrounding learning and assessment of clinical practice
- detailed consideration of how to use a model for learning from experience as a framework to facilitate experience-based learning
- extensive reference to the legislation, standards and guidelines on pre-registration health care education published by the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) and the Health and Care Professions Council (HCPC)
- additional material on the monitoring and assessment of professional conduct and behaviours.
Table of Contents
The purposes and nature of assessment and clinical assessment. Responsibility and accountability surrounding clinical assessment. What do we assess? How do we assess? Conducting defensible and fair assessments. Assessment as a process to support learning. Monitoring progress, managing feedback and making assessment decisions . The clinical environment as a setting for learning and professional development. Learning through clinical practice: unearthing meaning from experience. Appendices.
Details
About the Author
Ci Ci Stuart
Affiliations and Expertise
Nursing/Midwifery Lecturer, School of Nursing and Midwifery, University of Sheffield, UK
