Mentoring, Learning and Assessment in Clinical Practice - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780702041952, 9780702058639

Mentoring, Learning and Assessment in Clinical Practice

3rd Edition

A Guide for Nurses, Midwives and Other Health Professionals

Authors: Ci Ci Stuart
Key Features

    • particular focus on the management of the non-achieving and failing student, with reference to extensive, recent work on mentoring, learning and assessment of clinical practice

    • critical exploration of professional accountability and associated legal ramifications surrounding learning and assessment of clinical practice

    • detailed consideration of how to use a model for learning from experience as a framework to facilitate experience-based learning

    • extensive reference to the legislation, standards and guidelines on pre-registration health care education published by the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) and the Health and Care Professions Council (HCPC)

    • additional material on the monitoring and assessment of professional conduct and behaviours.

    Table of Contents

    The purposes and nature of assessment and clinical assessment. Responsibility and accountability surrounding clinical assessment. What do we assess? How do we assess? Conducting defensible and fair assessments. Assessment as a process to support learning. Monitoring progress, managing feedback and making assessment decisions . The clinical environment as a setting for learning and professional development. Learning through clinical practice: unearthing meaning from experience. Appendices.

    Details

    No. of pages:
    236
    Language:
    English
    Copyright:
    © Churchill Livingstone 2013
    Published:
    Imprint:
    Churchill Livingstone
    Paperback ISBN:
    9780702041952
    eBook ISBN:
    9780702058639
    eBook ISBN:
    9780702047039

    About the Author

    Ci Ci Stuart

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Nursing/Midwifery Lecturer, School of Nursing and Midwifery, University of Sheffield, UK

