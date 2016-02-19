Mental Models and Human-Computer Interaction, Volume 2
1st Edition
Table of Contents
From Theory to Design. The importance of models in making complex systems comprehensible (G. Fischer). Methodological Aspects. Models of mental models: an ergonomist-psychologist dialogue (A. Rutherford and J.R. Wilson). How to t(r)ap user's mental models (M.–A. Sasse). Modelling for adaptivity (D. Murray). Concurrent use of different expertise elicitation methods applied to the study of the programming activity (W. Visser and A. Morais). Analysing complex tasks with an extended GOMS* model (U. Arend). Object-based action planning (J. Beringer and J. Wandmacher). Empirical Results. Design decisions for a user interface (F.M.T. Brazier and G.C. van der Veer). Mental models and the evaluation of user interfaces: a case-study of a library system (J.M. van der Velden and A.G. Arnold). Level of experience in text-editing: the role of mental representations on performance (A. Dewier and G. Karnas). How to predict user performance and user preference with different interaction techniques? (Ch. Metzler, E. Wetzenstein-Ollenschläger and H. Wandke). A schema-based model of program-understanding (F. Détienne). Mental Models in Design. Cognitive processes in information retrieval: production rules and lexical nets (M. Wettler and A. Glöckner-Rist). Modelling the user interaction methods imposed by design (J. Karat and J. Bennett). Usability testing: a practical use for mental model construction (P.R. Innocent). Mental Models and Artificial Intelligence. Plan recognition in HCI: the parsing of user actions (M.C. Desmarais, L. Giroux and S. Larochelle). Inductive knowledge acquisition for a UNIX coach (H.U. Hoppe and R. Plötzner). The psychological processes of constructing a mental model when learning by being told, from examples, and by exploration (F. Schmalhofer and O. Kühn). Domain Representation and student modelling in a microworld for elastic impacts (K. Opwis, M. Stumpf and H. Spada). Knowledge acquisition as an object-oriented modelling process (W.–F. Riekert). Aristotelian syllogisms in mental models (M. Lansky). Author Index. Subject Index.
Description
Nowadays, mental models are seen as crucial in systems design. Research is driven by the assumption that a better insight into a user's cognitive processes when using a system will improve design methods and provide friendly and efficient interfaces.
The papers in this volume explore three fundamental issues: understanding the complexity of the intended worksystem, describing it by models and finally building the required powerful and usable system. The papers are an edited selection of those presented at the 8th interdisciplinary workshop on Mental Models and HCI, held in Austria in June 1989. They concentrate primarily on design issues, their theoretical background and the application of the concept of Human-Computer Interaction (HCI). Nevertheless, there are also contributions on theoretical topics and methodological questions.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1991
- Published:
- 12th February 1991
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483291031
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Martin G. Tauber Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Universität Paderborn, Paderborn, Germany
D. Ackermann Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
ETH Zentrum, Zürich, Switzerland