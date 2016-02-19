Mental Images in Human Cognition, Volume 80
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface. Part 1: Imagery and Perception. 1. Dissociable aspects of the mental representation of visual objects (L.A. Cooper). 2. Visual imagery in locomotor movement without vision (E. Loarer and A. Savoyant). 3. Conflicting spatial frames of reference in a locating task (P. Péruch and A. Savoyant). Part 2: Imagery and Working Memory. 4. Auditory imagery and inner speech (D. Reisberg, M. Wilson and J.D. Smith). 5. Visuo-spatial interference and apperception in chess (P. Saariluoma). 6. Encoding and maintenance of information in visual working memory (J.G. Quinn). 7. Visuo-spatial working memory: Visual, spatial or central executive? (R.H. Logie and C. Marchetti). Part 3: Imagery and Verbal Processes. 8. Imagery and enactment in paired-associate learning (J. Engelkamp). 9. Size comparison with verbal and pictorial material (G. Mohr and J. Engelkamp). 10. Description of perceived or imagined spatial networks (F. Robin and M. Denis). 11. Building referents of indeterminate sentences in the context of short narratives (M. de Vega and J.M. Díaz). Part 4: Imagery and Memory. 12. Imaging objects, routine and locations (M.A. Conway, H. Kahney, K. Bruce and H. Duce). 13. Bizarre imagery: Mnemonic benefits and theoretical implications (M.A. McDaniel and G.O. Einstein). 14. Concreteness, imagery and memory for prose (M. Marschark, J. Warner, R. Thomson and C. Huffman). Part 5: Imagery, Reasoning and Problem Solving. 15. Why does mental visualization facilitate problem-solving (A. Antonietti). 16. Imagery in mental construction and decomposition tasks (T. Helstrup and R.E. Anderson). 17. Understanding spatial descriptions: Test of a mental-capacity model (S. Morra, J. Pascual-Leone, J. Johnson and R. Baillargeon). 18. What goes on in the mind when we solve syllogisms (N.E. Wetherick). Part 6: Individual Differences in Imagery. 19. Gender differences in imagery, cognition and memory (J.T.E. Richardson). 20. The study of vividness of images (C. Cornoldi et al.). 21. Word meaning and the links between the verbal system and modalities of perception and imagery or In verbal memory the eyes see vividly, but ears only faintly hear, fingers barely feel and the nose doesn't know (N. Ellis). 22. Imagery and spatial ability: When introspective reports predict performance (G. Dean and P.E. Morris). Part 7: Imagery, Neuropsychology and Cognitive Science. 23. A cognitive neuroscience of visual cognition: Further developments (S.M. Kosslyn). 24. Image generation and the territory of the left posterior cerebral artery (G. Goldenberg, C. Artner and I. Podreka). 25. Effortful and automatic activation of imagery: Evidence from right brain damage (W.A. van Loon-Vervoorn, A. Elzinga-Plomp and J.H. Hennink). Author index. Subject index.
Description
This book represents the research efforts of individuals whose scientific expertise lies in reflection on what Sartre described as reflective acts. Theory in the cognitive psychology of mental imagery, endeavors not only being able to describe the contents and nature of mental imagery, but also being able to understand the underlying functional cognition. Psychologists need not solely rely on the techniques of introspection, and the last two decades have seen highly creative developments in techniques for eliciting behavioural data to be complemented by introspective reports.
This level of sophistication has provided singular insights into the relationship between imagery and other consequential and universal aspects of human cognition: perception, memory, verbal processes and problem solving. The recognition that imagery, despite its ubiquitous nature, differs between individuals both in prevalence and in kind, and the dramatic rise in cognitive science has provided the additional potential for integrating our understanding of cognitive function with our understanding of neuroanatomy and of computer science. All of these relationships, developments and issues are dealt with in detail in this book, by some of the most distinguished authors in imagery research, working at present in both Europe and the USA.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 432
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1991
- Published:
- 25th June 1991
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080867342
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444888945
About the Editors
R.H. Logie Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Aberdeen, Aberdeen, UK
M. Denis Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Université de Paris-Sud, Orsay, France