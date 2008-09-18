Mental Health - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780443103834, 9780702061585

Mental Health

1st Edition

From Policy to Practice

Editors: Charles Brooker Julie Repper
eBook ISBN: 9780702061585
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 18th September 2008
Page Count: 408
Description

This book provides a critique of the achievements of the National Service Framework for Mental Health in England and Wales. The editors and contributors use their extensive experience and knowledge of mental health practice to analyse the effectiveness of developments in services and practice. They reflect on the 'new thinking' about how services should be organised and how practitoners should be educated and trained and provide insight into how the lessons learned may shape policy and practice in the future.

Details

No. of pages:
408
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
eBook ISBN:
9780702061585

About the Editor

Charles Brooker

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Mental Health and Criminal Justice

Julie Repper

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Research Fellow, University of Sheffield & Lead Research Nurse, Community Health Sheffield NHS Trust, UK

