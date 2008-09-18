Mental Health
1st Edition
From Policy to Practice
Editors: Charles Brooker Julie Repper
eBook ISBN: 9780702061585
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 18th September 2008
Page Count: 408
Description
This book provides a critique of the achievements of the National Service Framework for Mental Health in England and Wales. The editors and contributors use their extensive experience and knowledge of mental health practice to analyse the effectiveness of developments in services and practice. They reflect on the 'new thinking' about how services should be organised and how practitoners should be educated and trained and provide insight into how the lessons learned may shape policy and practice in the future.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 408
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2009
- Published:
- 18th September 2008
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702061585
About the Editor
Charles Brooker
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Mental Health and Criminal Justice
Julie Repper
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Research Fellow, University of Sheffield & Lead Research Nurse, Community Health Sheffield NHS Trust, UK
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.