Mental Health Outcome Evaluation
1st Edition
Description
Mental Health Outcome Evaluation bridges the gap between traditional research and evaluation methods by presenting an alternative to the highly technical and statistical methods developed in the laboratory for mental health care professionals. It focuses on outcome evaluation of mental health services for adults, concentrating on the general principles that can be used to assess the service effectiveness of community health centers, clinics, and private practices. The book presents a formidable argument for descriptive outcome studies through its evaluation of the results and consequences of care and treatment as well as clinician ratings. It is written in a non-technical style, making it accessible to anyone in the mental health industry.
Key Features
- Addresses industry efforts to monitor and assess information about results and consequences of mental health care and treatment
- Evaluates use of clinician ratings as outcome information
- Offers accessible general principles for managers and mental health services researchers
- Presents the best argument for descriptive outcome studies
Readership
Graduate students in nursing, psychology, social work, health administration, and mental health policy and administration; executives working in managed care organizations
Table of Contents
Why Evaluate Mental Health Service Outcomes?
A Different Perspective: Practical Outcome Evaluation
So, How Do We Tell if Something Works?
What Should Be Measured? Issues
What Should Be Measured? Instruments
Potential Booby Traps and Landmines
Practical Implementation Issues and Suggestions
In Conclusion, Shouldn't Everybody Evaluate Outcomes? (and Other Loose Ends)
Details
- No. of pages:
- 121
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1998
- Published:
- 15th January 1998
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080536217
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780126565751
About the Author
David Speer
David Speer (Ph.D., University of Minnesota) is an associate professor and clinical research psychologist at the Florida Mental Health Institute at the University of South Florida in Tampa. His duties include consultation, education, and training services to the public mental health system for older adults, grant writing, and clinical research. Before coming to Tampa, Dr. Speer was a Post Doctoral Fellow at the University of Notre Dame from 1986 to 1988 and was an executive director of the Northeastern Center (a CMHC) in Kendallville, Indiana from 1982 to 1986. He has also served in executive positions at the Quinco Consulting Center in Columbus, Indiana and the Erie County Suicide Prevention and Crisis Services in Buffalo, New York. He has authored or co-authored 45 journal publications and is the editor of Nonverbal Communication, Sage (1972).
Affiliations and Expertise
The Louis de la Plarte Florida Mental Health Institute, University of South Florida, Tampa, Florida, U.S.A.
Reviews
"David Speer shows how evaluation methods can be used to assess the quality and effectiveness of mental health services. He concisely presents the rationale and key concepts underlying descriptive outcome studies. He anticipates reader's questions, offers clear and useful explanations, and provides both wisdom and practical advice." --RUDOLF H. MOOS, Department of Veterans Affairs and Stanford University, Palo Alto, California
"In the absence of information about quality of care, mental health policy makers have had to make decisions about the allocation of services solely based on costs. This book demystifies the world of empirical research and provides a comprehensive, user-friendly framework for understanding the clinical and policy implications of scientific evidence. At long last, it is possible to use relevant clinical information for evaluating the treatment of our patients and for guiding the delivery of mental health services." --KENNETH I. HOWARD, Northwestern University, Evanston, Illinois.
"David Speer's book is a useful primer in the application of outcomes to the evaluation of service effectiveness...This book is a useful guide to individuals who wish to become involved in the evaluation of service effectiveness. It provides the basics in a readable, concise fashion. It provides a useful and informed discussion about issues with regard to sampling and design...I would recommend this book for clinicians and administrators who are becoming involved in the process of assessing service effectiveness." --JOURNAL OF BEHAVIORAL HEALTH SERVICES & RESEARCH, John S. Lyons, Ph.D., Northwestern University Medical School, February 1999
"Speer's unique combination of practical evaluation experience and analytic sophistication, along with a clear and engaging writing style, results in a primer that is currently one of the best available on the topic of outcome evaluation. The book is relatively free of research jargon from beginning to end, making it accessible to its intended audience of practitioners, administrators, and policy makers." --Mark S. Salzer, Ph.D., in June 1999 issue of Psychiatric Services
"This slim volume packs a lot of information and insight into its 118 pages... Speer offers many good suggestions and keen insights." --THE JOURNAL OF CLINICAL PSYCHIATRY