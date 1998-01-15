Mental Health Outcome Evaluation

"David Speer shows how evaluation methods can be used to assess the quality and effectiveness of mental health services. He concisely presents the rationale and key concepts underlying descriptive outcome studies. He anticipates reader's questions, offers clear and useful explanations, and provides both wisdom and practical advice." --RUDOLF H. MOOS, Department of Veterans Affairs and Stanford University, Palo Alto, California

"In the absence of information about quality of care, mental health policy makers have had to make decisions about the allocation of services solely based on costs. This book demystifies the world of empirical research and provides a comprehensive, user-friendly framework for understanding the clinical and policy implications of scientific evidence. At long last, it is possible to use relevant clinical information for evaluating the treatment of our patients and for guiding the delivery of mental health services." --KENNETH I. HOWARD, Northwestern University, Evanston, Illinois.

"This book demystifies the world of empirical research and provides a comprehensive, user-friendly framework for understanding the clinical and policy implications of scientific evidence. At long last, it is possible to use relevant clinical information for evaluating the treatment of our patients and for guiding the delivery of mental health services." --KENNETH I. HOWARD, Northwestern University, Evanston, Illinois

"David Speer's book is a useful primer in the application of outcomes to the evaluation of service effectiveness...This book is a useful guide to individuals who wish to become involved in the evaluation of service effectiveness. It provides the basics in a readable, concise fashion. It provides a useful and informed discussion about issues with regard to sampling and design...I would recommend this book for clinicians and administrators who are becoming involved in the process of assessing service effectiveness." --JOURNAL OF BEHAVIORAL HEALTH SERVICES & RESEARCH, John S. Lyons, Ph.D., Northwestern University Medical School, February 1999

"Speer's unique combination of practical evaluation experience and analytic sophistication, along with a clear and engaging writing style, results in a primer that is currently one of the best available on the topic of outcome evaluation. The book is relatively free of research jargon from beginning to end, making it accessible to its intended audience of practitioners, administrators, and policy makers." --Mark S. Salzer, Ph.D., in June 1999 issue of Psychiatric Services

"This slim volume packs a lot of information and insight into its 118 pages... Speer offers many good suggestions and keen insights." --THE JOURNAL OF CLINICAL PSYCHIATRY