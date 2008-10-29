Mental Health Nursing
2nd Edition
An Evidence Based Approach
Description
This new edition of Mental Health Nursing: an evidence-based approach has been fully updated to include the latest research-based guidance. A wide variety of client problems is covered with , so that students are assured that what they learn is underpinned by a sound evidence base for treatment, and qualified mental health nurses can be confident that their practice is informed by the most up-to-date research. Skills acquisition is emphasised and experiential exercises encourage connections between theory and practice.
Table of Contents
Introduction. Section 1: Orienting material: the background to care. The mental health service user. History of mental health nursing and psychiatry. Race, culture and ethnicity in mental health care. Section 2. Mental healthcare: approaches to client problems. Schizophrenia; nature, treatment and care. Mood disorders: depression and mania. Psychosocial interventions. Medication management. 'Dual diagnosis': an integrated approach to care for people with co-occurring mental health and substance use problems. Inpatient nursing. Panic, phobias and obsessive compulsive disorder. Eating disorders. Post-traumatic disorders. Assessment and management of risk: violence, suicide and self-harm. Mental health in primary care. Child and adolescent difficulties. Mental health and older people. Physical health and severe mental illness. Computerised self-help and information technology. Alternatives to traditional mental health treatments. Forensic nursing.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 432
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2009
- Published:
- 29th October 2008
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702061561
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702040795
About the Editor
Rob Newell
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Nursing Research, School of Health Studies, University of Bradford, Bradford, UK
Kevin Gournay
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor, Institute of Psychiatry, King's College, London, UK