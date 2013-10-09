PART 1: PREPARING FOR PSYCHIATRIC MENTAL HEALTH NURSING

1: The Effective Nurse

2: The Context of Practice

3: Historical Foundations

4: The UK and Euiropean Politico-legal Context

5: Professional and Ethical Issues

PART 2: MENTAL HEALTH AND WELLNESS

6: Mental Health in the UK and Europe

7: Physical Health and Assessment

8: Theories on Mental Health and Illness

9: Mental Health Across the Lifespan

10: Crisis and Loss

11: Assessment and Diagnosis

PART 3: UNDERSTANDING MENTAL ILLNESS

12: Intellectual Disabilities

13: Disorders of Childhood and Adolescence

14: Disorders of Old Age

15: Schizophrenic Disorders

16: Mood Disorders

17: Personality Disorders

18: Anxiety Disorders

19: Eating Disorders

20: Substance-related Disorders and Dual Diagnosis

21: Somatoform and Dissociative Disorders

PART 4: DEVELOPING SKILLS FOR MENTAL HEALTH NURSING

22: Settings for Mental Health Care

23: The Patient as Person

24: Therapeutic Interventions

25: Psychopharmacology