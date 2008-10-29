Mental Health Nursing Text and Evolve eBooks Package - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780702041068

Mental Health Nursing Text and Evolve eBooks Package

2nd Edition

An Evidence Based Approach

Editors: Rob Newell Kevin Gournay
Book ISBN: 9780702041068
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 29th October 2008
Description

This new edition of Mental Health Nursing: an evidence-based approach has been fully updated to include the latest research-based guidance. A wide variety of client problems is covered with , so that students are assured that what they learn is underpinned by a sound evidence base for treatment, and qualified mental health nurses can be confident that their practice is informed by the most up-to-date research. Skills acquisition is emphasised and experiential exercises encourage connections between theory and practice.

Table of Contents

Introduction. Section 1: Orienting material: the background to care. The mental health service user. History of mental health nursing and psychiatry. Race, culture and ethnicity in mental health care. Section 2. Mental healthcare: approaches to client problems. Schizophrenia; nature, treatment and care. Mood disorders: depression and mania. Psychosocial interventions. Medication management. 'Dual diagnosis': an integrated approach to care for people with co-occurring mental health and substance use problems. Inpatient nursing. Panic, phobias and obsessive compulsive disorder. Eating disorders. Post-traumatic disorders. Assessment and management of risk: violence, suicide and self-harm. Mental health in primary care. Child and adolescent difficulties. Mental health and older people. Physical health and severe mental illness. Computerised self-help and information technology. Alternatives to traditional mental health treatments. Forensic nursing.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
Book ISBN:
9780702041068

About the Editor

Rob Newell

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Nursing Research, School of Health Studies, University of Bradford, Bradford, UK

Kevin Gournay

Affiliations and Expertise

Emeritus Professor, Institute of Psychiatry, King's College, London, UK

