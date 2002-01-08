Mental Health Liaison
1st Edition
A Handbook for Health Care Professionals
Description
Liaison mental health nursing is emerging as a significant role encompassing core skills which can be developed within a range of different settings with different client groups. This is the first book which attempts to clarify the role itself and the core skills which it requires, as well as exploring how it has developed within different acute and general settings.
Table of Contents
Preface. Section 1: The Basis for Practice. Introduction - realising the promise of liaison mental health care. Working models for practice. Liaison mental health nursing: an overview of its development and current practice. Liaison mental health nursing in community and primary care settings. Section 2: Generic approaches to assessment and intervention. Deliberate self-harm. Mental health liaison in cancer care. Liaison mental health nursing with HIV and AIDS. Section 3: Cognitive Behavioural approaches. Cardiac rehabilitation. Chronic fatigue syndrome. Psychological approaches to body image disturbance. Post-traumatic stress disorder. Staff support and clinical supervision in critical care.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 352
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Bailièrre Tindall 2002
- Published:
- 8th January 2002
- Imprint:
- Bailièrre Tindall
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702025259
About the Author
Stephen Regel
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Behavioural Psychotherapist and Director, Centre for Trauma Studies & Traumatic Stress Service, Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust, UK
Dave Roberts
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer in Cancer Care, Oxford Brookes University, Oxford, UK