Mental Health Liaison - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780702025259

Mental Health Liaison

1st Edition

A Handbook for Health Care Professionals

Authors: Stephen Regel Dave Roberts
Paperback ISBN: 9780702025259
Imprint: Bailièrre Tindall
Published Date: 8th January 2002
Page Count: 352
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Liaison mental health nursing is emerging as a significant role encompassing core skills which can be developed within a range of different settings with different client groups. This is the first book which attempts to clarify the role itself and the core skills which it requires, as well as exploring how it has developed within different acute and general settings.

Table of Contents

Preface. Section 1: The Basis for Practice. Introduction - realising the promise of liaison mental health care. Working models for practice. Liaison mental health nursing: an overview of its development and current practice. Liaison mental health nursing in community and primary care settings. Section 2: Generic approaches to assessment and intervention. Deliberate self-harm. Mental health liaison in cancer care. Liaison mental health nursing with HIV and AIDS. Section 3: Cognitive Behavioural approaches. Cardiac rehabilitation. Chronic fatigue syndrome. Psychological approaches to body image disturbance. Post-traumatic stress disorder. Staff support and clinical supervision in critical care.

Details

No. of pages:
352
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Bailièrre Tindall 2002
Published:
Imprint:
Bailièrre Tindall
Paperback ISBN:
9780702025259

About the Author

Stephen Regel

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Behavioural Psychotherapist and Director, Centre for Trauma Studies & Traumatic Stress Service, Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust, UK

Dave Roberts

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer in Cancer Care, Oxford Brookes University, Oxford, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.