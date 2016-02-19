Mental Health Issues and the Urban Poor
1st Edition
Pergamon General Psychology Series
Description
Mental Health Issues and the Urban Poor is a collection of papers presented at the Third Annual Symposium on Current Issues in Community-Clinical Psychology: Mental Health Issues and the Urban Poor, held at the University of Maryland, in March 1973. This book presents the relevance of mental health theory and technology to problems in coping faced by the urban poor. Comprised of five parts, the book first highlights the trends and issues concerning mental health and poverty. It then discusses existing perspectives on values, theory, and research and illustrates models for mental health action aimed at alleviating the problems of the urban poor. This text also provides examples of training and service programs in mental health professions. This book is valuable to mental health professionals interested in fresh and realistic perspectives on mental health services provided to the poor.
Table of Contents
Contributing Authors
Part I Introduction
Chapter 1 Trends and Issues
Part II Values, Theory, and Research
Chapter 2 Social Action and Community Mental Health
The Social Responsibility of Community Mental Health Centers
Chapter 3 Victim Blame and Mental Health
The Struggle for Mental Health
Chapter 4 Consumer Sensitive Program Planning and Evaluation
Service Effectiveness and the Problem of Evaluation
Chapter 5 Social Values and Mental Health Practices
Is Psychotherapy Relevant to the Needs of the Urban Poor?
Part III Models For Service Delivery and Program Planning
Chapter 6 Mental Health and Social Systems
Community Mental Health from a "Change-Agent" Point of View
Chapter 7 Federalism and Funding of Mental Health Programs
National Trends in the Financing of Mental Health Programs
Chapter 8 Toward an Equitable Therapy for the Poor
A Missing Component in Mental Health Services to the Urban Poor: Services In-Kind to Others
Part IV Training and Service Programs
Chapter 9 Community-Based Training
Training Residents in "Outer Space"
Chapter 10 A Model of Service to Youth
Making Innovative Community Mental Health Programs Marketable
Chapter 11 Advocacy and Activism
The Role of Advocacy in Community Mental Health: Two Case Presentations
Part V an Overview
Chapter 12 Summary and Conclusions
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 204
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1974
- Published:
- 1st January 1974
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483154022