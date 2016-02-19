Mental Health Issues and the Urban Poor - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080178318, 9781483154022

Mental Health Issues and the Urban Poor

1st Edition

Pergamon General Psychology Series

Authors: Dorothy Alita Evans William L. Claiborn
Editors: Arnold P. Goldstein Leonard Krasner
eBook ISBN: 9781483154022
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1974
Page Count: 204
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Mental Health Issues and the Urban Poor is a collection of papers presented at the Third Annual Symposium on Current Issues in Community-Clinical Psychology: Mental Health Issues and the Urban Poor, held at the University of Maryland, in March 1973. This book presents the relevance of mental health theory and technology to problems in coping faced by the urban poor. Comprised of five parts, the book first highlights the trends and issues concerning mental health and poverty. It then discusses existing perspectives on values, theory, and research and illustrates models for mental health action aimed at alleviating the problems of the urban poor. This text also provides examples of training and service programs in mental health professions. This book is valuable to mental health professionals interested in fresh and realistic perspectives on mental health services provided to the poor.

Table of Contents


Contributing Authors

Part I Introduction

Chapter 1 Trends and Issues

Part II Values, Theory, and Research

Chapter 2 Social Action and Community Mental Health

The Social Responsibility of Community Mental Health Centers

Chapter 3 Victim Blame and Mental Health

The Struggle for Mental Health

Chapter 4 Consumer Sensitive Program Planning and Evaluation

Service Effectiveness and the Problem of Evaluation

Chapter 5 Social Values and Mental Health Practices

Is Psychotherapy Relevant to the Needs of the Urban Poor?

Part III Models For Service Delivery and Program Planning

Chapter 6 Mental Health and Social Systems

Community Mental Health from a "Change-Agent" Point of View

Chapter 7 Federalism and Funding of Mental Health Programs

National Trends in the Financing of Mental Health Programs

Chapter 8 Toward an Equitable Therapy for the Poor

A Missing Component in Mental Health Services to the Urban Poor: Services In-Kind to Others

Part IV Training and Service Programs

Chapter 9 Community-Based Training

Training Residents in "Outer Space"

Chapter 10 A Model of Service to Youth

Making Innovative Community Mental Health Programs Marketable

Chapter 11 Advocacy and Activism

The Role of Advocacy in Community Mental Health: Two Case Presentations

Part V an Overview

Chapter 12 Summary and Conclusions

Index

Details

No. of pages:
204
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1974
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483154022

About the Author

Dorothy Alita Evans

William L. Claiborn

About the Editor

Arnold P. Goldstein

Leonard Krasner

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.