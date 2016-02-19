Mental Health Issues and the Urban Poor is a collection of papers presented at the Third Annual Symposium on Current Issues in Community-Clinical Psychology: Mental Health Issues and the Urban Poor, held at the University of Maryland, in March 1973. This book presents the relevance of mental health theory and technology to problems in coping faced by the urban poor. Comprised of five parts, the book first highlights the trends and issues concerning mental health and poverty. It then discusses existing perspectives on values, theory, and research and illustrates models for mental health action aimed at alleviating the problems of the urban poor. This text also provides examples of training and service programs in mental health professions. This book is valuable to mental health professionals interested in fresh and realistic perspectives on mental health services provided to the poor.