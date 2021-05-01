COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Mental Health Effects of COVID-19 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128242896

Mental Health Effects of COVID-19

1st Edition

Editor: Ahmed A. Moustafa
Paperback ISBN: 9780128242896
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st May 2021
Page Count: 330
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
76.95
86.95
99.95
74.96
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The psychical effects of COVID-19 are felt globally, but one issue that has not been address is the effects on mental health during and post-COVID-19. Citizens are enduring wide-spread lockdowns, children are out of schools, loss of jobs, and more have caused millions to experience anxiety, depression, insomnia, distress and more. Moreover, there is an ethical dilemma in treating patients with overwhelmed health systems. Pandemic Mental Health: Coping in a COVID-19 Environment, provides a comprehensive analysis of mental health problems due to COVID-19, including depression, suicidal thoughts and attempts, trauma, and PTSD. The book includes chapters detailing the impact of COVID-19 on the family’s wellbeing and society dynamics. The book concludes with an explanation on how meditation and online treatment methods can be used to combat the effects on mental health.

Key Features

  • Discusses family dynamics, domestic violence and aggression due to COVID19
  • Details the psychological impact of COVID19 on children and adolescents
  • Includes key information on depression, anxiety and suicide as a result of COVID-19

Readership

Advanced students and researchers in, psychology, medicine, health sciences. Practicing clinicians in the field of psychology and psychiatry. Policy makers, care takers

Table of Contents

1. Depression and suicidal thoughts due to COVID19
2. Anxiety and OCD due to COVID-19
3. Trauma, and PTSD due to COVID19
4. Psychological impact of losing jobs due to COVID19
5. Overeating and COVID19
6. COVID19, pathological gambling, and internet addiction
7. COVID 19 and panic buying behaviours
8. Family dynamics, domestic violence and aggression due to COVID19
9. Psychological impact of COVID19 on children and adolescents
10. Impact of meditation on mitigating self-isolation problems due to COVID19
11. Using online treatment to provide support to vulnerable individuals during and after the COVID19 pandemic
12. Providing short-term and long-term management strategies: Role of specialists in meditation, psychologists and psychiatrists

Details

No. of pages:
330
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2021
Published:
1st May 2021
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128242896

About the Editor

Ahmed A. Moustafa

Dr. Ahmed A. Moustafa is an associate professor of cognitive and behavioural neuroscience at Marcs Institute for Brain, Behaviour, Development and School of Psychology, Western Sydney University, Sydney, Australia. Before joining Western Sydney University as a lab director, Dr. Moustafa spent 11 years in the United States studying psychology and neuroscience. His research focuses on computational and neuropsychological studies of addiction, schizophrenia, Alzheimer’s disease, PTSD, and depression. Dr. Moustafa’s works have been sited nearly 9000 times. He has published four books and over 200 papers in high-ranking journals including Science, PNAS, Journal of Neuroscience, Brain, Neuroscience and Biobehavioral Reviews, Nature (Parkinson’s disease), and Neuron.

Affiliations and Expertise

Marcs Institute for Brain, Behaviour, Development and School of Psychology, Western Sydney University, Sydney, Australia

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.