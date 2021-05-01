Mental Health Effects of COVID-19
1st Edition
Description
The psychical effects of COVID-19 are felt globally, but one issue that has not been address is the effects on mental health during and post-COVID-19. Citizens are enduring wide-spread lockdowns, children are out of schools, loss of jobs, and more have caused millions to experience anxiety, depression, insomnia, distress and more. Moreover, there is an ethical dilemma in treating patients with overwhelmed health systems. Pandemic Mental Health: Coping in a COVID-19 Environment, provides a comprehensive analysis of mental health problems due to COVID-19, including depression, suicidal thoughts and attempts, trauma, and PTSD. The book includes chapters detailing the impact of COVID-19 on the family’s wellbeing and society dynamics. The book concludes with an explanation on how meditation and online treatment methods can be used to combat the effects on mental health.
Key Features
- Discusses family dynamics, domestic violence and aggression due to COVID19
- Details the psychological impact of COVID19 on children and adolescents
- Includes key information on depression, anxiety and suicide as a result of COVID-19
Readership
Advanced students and researchers in, psychology, medicine, health sciences. Practicing clinicians in the field of psychology and psychiatry. Policy makers, care takers
Table of Contents
1. Depression and suicidal thoughts due to COVID19
2. Anxiety and OCD due to COVID-19
3. Trauma, and PTSD due to COVID19
4. Psychological impact of losing jobs due to COVID19
5. Overeating and COVID19
6. COVID19, pathological gambling, and internet addiction
7. COVID 19 and panic buying behaviours
8. Family dynamics, domestic violence and aggression due to COVID19
9. Psychological impact of COVID19 on children and adolescents
10. Impact of meditation on mitigating self-isolation problems due to COVID19
11. Using online treatment to provide support to vulnerable individuals during and after the COVID19 pandemic
12. Providing short-term and long-term management strategies: Role of specialists in meditation, psychologists and psychiatrists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 330
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st May 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128242896
About the Editor
Ahmed A. Moustafa
Dr. Ahmed A. Moustafa is an associate professor of cognitive and behavioural neuroscience at Marcs Institute for Brain, Behaviour, Development and School of Psychology, Western Sydney University, Sydney, Australia. Before joining Western Sydney University as a lab director, Dr. Moustafa spent 11 years in the United States studying psychology and neuroscience. His research focuses on computational and neuropsychological studies of addiction, schizophrenia, Alzheimer’s disease, PTSD, and depression. Dr. Moustafa’s works have been sited nearly 9000 times. He has published four books and over 200 papers in high-ranking journals including Science, PNAS, Journal of Neuroscience, Brain, Neuroscience and Biobehavioral Reviews, Nature (Parkinson’s disease), and Neuron.
Affiliations and Expertise
Marcs Institute for Brain, Behaviour, Development and School of Psychology, Western Sydney University, Sydney, Australia
Ratings and Reviews
