Mental Health Counselors at Work
1st Edition
Assessment of Non-Traditionally Trained Mental Health Workers and Implications for Manpower Utilization
Mental Health Counselors at Work features the assessment of mental health workers, who are non-traditionally trained, as well as the implications for work force utilization of this study. This book first introduces the pilot training program, and then describes the settings in which mental health counselors (MHCs) were employed, as well as the characteristics of their work. MHCs expectations regarding future job functions are then presented. This text also looks into the evaluation of work of the featured MHCs, as well as into the reflections of the MHCs on their fieldwork experience. This book concludes by presenting the implications of the assessments made regarding the work of the featured MHCs. This text will be invaluable to those in the field of mental health counseling, including trainers and practitioners.
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter I. Introduction
The Pilot Training Program
Chapter II. Descriptive Material Concerning the Mental
Health Counselors (MHCs) During Three Years of Employment
Settings
Characteristics of the MHCs' Work
Vocational Aspirations
Summary
Chapter III. Evaluations of Mental Health Counselors
During Their Initial Three Years of Employment
Introduction
Supervisor Evaluations of the MHCs' On-the-Job Performance
Co-workers' Evaluations of the MHCs' On-the-Job Performance
Co-workers' Final Questionnaire
Judgments of Tape Recorded Interviews
Comparison with Traditionally Trained Groups on Measures of Information, Attitude, and Clinical Judgment
Evaluations of Job Function and Service Capabilities
Employability of MHCs as Evaluated by Agency Directors and Directors of Professional Training
Summary
Chapter IV. Reflections of the Mental Health Counselors
Sources of Satisfaction
Sources of Stress
The Future
Reactions of Family and Friends
Self-Evaluations
Summary
Chapter V. Implications
An Overview
Training Programs
Manpower
The Role of the Non-Traditionally Trained Mental Health Worker
Questions
Conclusion
References
Appendices
A. A Comparison of Therapist Characteristics Sort Items of First Year Supervisors with a National Sample of Out-patient Clinic Directors
B. The Inventory of Job Functions (IJF): Development and Item Characteristics
C. Inventory of Job Functions (IJF): Items and Administration
D. Items From IJF Which All MHCs Responded to Similarly All Three Years
E. MHCs' Time Distribution among Job Functions
F. Monthly Report and Client Termination Form
G. Brief Descriptive Listing of Range of Problems Among MHCs' Clients
H. Characteristics of the Supervisors Who Provided Ratings of the MHCs' Performance During the Three-year Follow-up Study
I. Supervisors' Rating Scale
J. The Supervisors' Final Report
K. Co-Worker Interview Forms (Initial and Post-Termination)
L, The Co-Worker Final Questionnaire
M. The Therapist Characteristics Sort
N. Therapist Orientation Questionnaire
Chapter. Filmed Interview Rating Form
P. Employability Survey: Samples Used
Q. Employability Survey: Instruction Form and Response Form
R. MHC Final Questionnaire
Index
- No. of pages:
- 220
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1969
- Published:
- 1st January 1969
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483184197