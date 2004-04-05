Mental Health Care for People with Learning Disabilities - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780443073533, 9780702039737

Mental Health Care for People with Learning Disabilities

1st Edition

Authors: Helena Priest Michael Gibbs
eBook ISBN: 9780702039737
eBook ISBN: 9780702060427
Paperback ISBN: 9780443073533
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 5th April 2004
Page Count: 224
Description

This U.K. book is directed towards all those people, including parents and other family members, nurses, social workers, psychologists, occupational therapists, other professional staff, students, care staff, and voluntary workers, who are involved in the care of people with learning disabilities. It does not profess to be a complete mental health manual; rather, it aims to introduce the reader to the key issues and concerns that surround mental health in people with learning disabilities such that they might have a positive impact on the care that those people receive.

Table of Contents

Preface. Acknowledements. Foreword (by Ruth Northway, Professor of Learning Disabilites, University of Glamorgan). 1. The mental health needs of people with learning disabilities: background and context. 2. Explaining the problem. 3. Assessing the mental health needs of people with learning disabilities. 4. Common mental health problems experienced by people with learning disabilities. 5. Specific problems and problem behaviors. 6. Assessment tools. 7. Therapeutic interventions. 8. Mental health promotion. 9. Policy issues and service provision (co-written with Peter bates). 10. The family and carers' perspective. Postscript. Appendix 1. Communication aids. Appendix 2. Assessment and planning resources. Appendix 3. Organisations

Details

About the Author

Helena Priest

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer, Clinical Education Centre, School of Nursing and Midwifery, Keele University, UK

Michael Gibbs

Affiliations and Expertise

Lecturer, Department of Nursing and Midwifery, Keele University, UK

