Mental Health Care for People with Learning Disabilities
1st Edition
Description
This U.K. book is directed towards all those people, including parents and other family members, nurses, social workers, psychologists, occupational therapists, other professional staff, students, care staff, and voluntary workers, who are involved in the care of people with learning disabilities. It does not profess to be a complete mental health manual; rather, it aims to introduce the reader to the key issues and concerns that surround mental health in people with learning disabilities such that they might have a positive impact on the care that those people receive.
Table of Contents
Preface. Acknowledements. Foreword (by Ruth Northway, Professor of Learning Disabilites, University of Glamorgan). 1. The mental health needs of people with learning disabilities: background and context. 2. Explaining the problem. 3. Assessing the mental health needs of people with learning disabilities. 4. Common mental health problems experienced by people with learning disabilities. 5. Specific problems and problem behaviors. 6. Assessment tools. 7. Therapeutic interventions. 8. Mental health promotion. 9. Policy issues and service provision (co-written with Peter bates). 10. The family and carers' perspective. Postscript. Appendix 1. Communication aids. Appendix 2. Assessment and planning resources. Appendix 3. Organisations
Details
- No. of pages:
- 224
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2004
- Published:
- 5th April 2004
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702039737
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702060427
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780443073533
About the Author
Helena Priest
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer, Clinical Education Centre, School of Nursing and Midwifery, Keele University, UK
Michael Gibbs
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer, Department of Nursing and Midwifery, Keele University, UK