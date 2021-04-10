Mental Health and the COVID-19 Pandemic

Elisa Brietzke is a Psychiatrist and Professor at the Department of Psychiatry of Queen's University School of Medicine in Kingston, ON, Canada. She is attending psychiatrist at the Inpatient Unit from Kingston General Hospital and at Mood Disorders Research and Treatment Unit at Providence Care Hospital, both in Kingston, ON, Canada. Dr. Brietzke is also a member of the Centre for Neuroscience Studies (CNS) at Queen's University. She is a member of the Board of Councillors from the International Society of Bipolar Disorders (ISBD). The focus of her research is neurobiology and innovative interventions on mood disorders. She was awarded by a L'Oreal For Women in Science Award 2015 for her work on premature aging and inflammation in mood disorders.