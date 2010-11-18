Mental Health Across the Lifespan, An Issue of Nursing Clinics, Volume 45-4

This issue of Nursing Clinics, Guest Edited by Patricia Howard, features subject topics such as: Interventions for Anxiety in the Critically Ill: A Guide for Nurses and Families; Psychiatric Co-Morbidities Across the Lifespan; Prevention Approaches in Childhood Mental Health Disorders; Adolescent Substance Use Conditions; Traumatic Brain Injury; Screening and Treatment of Depression in Primary Care; Depression and Co-Morbid Conditions of Adults; Substance Use Interface with Domestic Violence; Assessing and Maintaining Mental Health in Elderly; Global Issues in Mental Health: A Lifespan Approach; Review of Research on Resilience in Family Members of Persons with Mental Illness.