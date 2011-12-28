Men's Health, An Issue of Urologic Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455739486, 9781455743216

Men's Health, An Issue of Urologic Clinics, Volume 39-1

1st Edition

Authors: Steven Kaplan
eBook ISBN: 9781455743216
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455739486
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 28th December 2011
Description

This issue of the Urologic Clinics covers timely topics pertinent to Men's Health, including The Role of Primary Care in Men’s Health, Changes in Male Fertility in the Last Two Decades, The Aging Male, and Pre-adolescent issues as risk factors for adult male health.

About the Authors

Steven Kaplan Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Urology, Cornell University

