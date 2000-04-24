Menopause
1st Edition
Biology and Pathobiology
Description
Menopause: Biology and Pathobiology is a comprehensive volume covering all aspects of the biology, anatomy, physiology, pathobiology, and pharmacology of menopause, as well as its diagnosis and management. The book is divided into four sections: Basic Biology, Epidemiology, Menopausal Systems Pathophysiology, and Intervention. Basic Biology covers such fundamentals as ovarian anatomy and physiology, mechanisms of steroid hormone action, chronobiological effects, and premature menopause. Epidemiology includes, among others, chapters on methodology challenges in the study of menopause, how to distinguish the effects of age from those of menopause, and a discussion of the key differences in demographics, environmental factors, and ethnicity in the menopause experience. The Pathophysiology section contains chapters on menopause and its various effects on the body, including sexuality, skin, brain, the cardiovascular system, cancers, and mood. The final section includes detailed chapters on intervention and management techniques, with topics including alternative therapies to hormone replacement, exercise, and estrogens and osteoporosis.
Key Features
- Well-referenced to allow easy look up of anything related to menopause
- Presents the latest thinking on basic science and clinical topics
- Exposes what the current gaps in our knowledge are
- Presents current expert opinions
Readership
Researchers, professionals, and academic clinicians in endocrinology, public health, obstetrics and gynecology, epidemiology, and related desciplines.
Table of Contents
Basic Biology: The Molecular Pharmacology of the Estrogen and Progesterone Receptors. Ovarian Anatomy and Physiology. Regulation of the Hypothalamic-Pituitary-Gonadal Axis: Role of Gonadal Steroids and Implications for the Menopause. Gonadotropins and Menopause: New Markers. Genetic Programming in Ovarian Development and Oogenesis. Neuroendocrine Regulation of the Perimenopause Transition. Changes in Men as They Age: The "Manopause." Premature Ovarian Failure. Perimenopausal Changes in FSH, the Inhibins and the Circulating Steroid Hormone Milieu.
Epidemiology: Methodologic Challenges in the Study of Menopause. SWAN: A Multi-center, Multi-ethnic, Commnity-based Cohort Study of Women and the Menopausal Transition. Demographics, Environmental Influences, Ethnic And International Differences In The Menopausal Experience. Distinguishing the Effects of Age From Those of Menopause.
Menopausal Systems Pathophysiology: Menopausal Hot Flashes. Menopause and Cardiovascular Disease. Insulin Resistance, Body Weight, Obesity, Body Composition and the Menopausal Tradition. Influence of Estrogen on Collagen. The Growth Hormone IGF-I Axis and Menopause. Bone & Calcium. Menopause and the Skin. Estrogen Therapy and the Brain. Gyno-Urinary System. Is There a Relationship Between Menopause and Mood? Immunologic Aspects of Menopause. Cancers. Sexuality.
Intervention: Historical Perspectives. Prevention Trials in Perimenopausal Women and Postmenopausal Women. Estrogens: Different Types, Properties. Progestogens. Androgens. The Alternative Therapies to Hormone Replacement Therapies. Calcium Nutriture: A Model System for Understanding Menopause-Nutrient Interactions. Exercise. Estrogens and Osteoporosis. Osteoarthritis and Menopause. The Epidemiology of Cardiovascular Disease and Postemenopausal Hormone Therapy. Interventions for the Control of Symptoms. Effects of Steroids on Mood/Depression. Hormone Replacement Therapy and Breast Cancer. HRT and Risk of Endometrial Cancer. Risk of Pulmonary Embolism/Venous Thrombosis. Combined Estrogen-Androgen Replacement Therapy: Benefits and Risks. Biology of DHEA. Menopausal Issues for Older Women. Decision Analysis Applied to Postmenopausal Hormone Replacement Therapy.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 672
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2000
- Published:
- 24th April 2000
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080536200
About the Editor
Rogerio Lobo
Dr. Lobo, formerly Rappleye Professor and Chair of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, and Director of the Center for Reproductive Sciences, Columbia University, has done extensive research in various areas of reproductive endocrinology and infertility including estrogen metabolism and menopause. Dr. Lobo has a primary interest in hyperandrogenic disorders and polycystic ovary syndrome. He frequently serves as editor for peer-review journals and has authored over 300 articles and 16 books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Columbia University College of Physicians & Surgeons, Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center, New York, NY Columbia University, New York, U.S.A.
Jennifer Kelsey
Affiliations and Expertise
Stanford University, California, U.S.A.
Robert Marcus
Dr. Marcus is Professor-Emeritus, Stanford University, where he served on the full-time medical faculty for almost 25 years, before joining the Emeritus faculty in 2001. At Stanford, he was located at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Palo Alto California, where he served as Director of the Aging Study Unit of the Geriatrics Research, Education, & Clinical Center from 1982-2001. Dr. Marcus enjoyed a long career as a clinical investigator in the fields of bone and mineral metabolism and osteoporosis medicine. His own research interests included diagnosis and therapy of primary hyperpara-thyroidism, interactions of the parathyroid-vitamin D axis with estrogen, age-related changes in the growth hormone-IGF axis, effects of growth hormone replacement for older men and women, metabolic and musculoskeletal effects of resistance exercise in older men and women, adolescent bone acquisition, and osteoporosis therapeutics. Dr. Marcus’ laboratory was a study site for many of the pivotal clinical trials in the osteoporosis field. These include the NIH Post-menopausal Estrogen/Progestin Interventions Trial (PEPI), Merck’s Fracture Intervention Trial (FIT), Lilly’s Multiple Outcomes of Raloxifene Intervention (MORE), and Lilly’s registration trial of recombinant PTH(1-34) in the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. In 2001. Dr. Marcus joined the US Affiliate of Eli Lilly & Company to support Lilly’s program in Osteoporosis and Skeletal Medicine. From 2003 until his retirement from Lilly in 2008, Dr. Marcus was the lead physician for the Forteo team at Lilly. He has published more than 150 research papers, editorials, and reviews. Dr. Marcus served as President of the American Society for Bone & Mineral Research in 2000-2001.
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus, Department of Medicine, Stanford University School of Medicine, CA, USA
Reviews
"Readers who care for menopause-age women will find ample material on physiology, symptom treatment, and health promotion..." -Mary Ellen Rousseau, Yale College of Nursing for JOURNAL OF PSYCHOSOMATIC RESEARCH (December 2001)