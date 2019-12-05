Meniscus Injuries, An Issue of Clinics in Sports Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323754200, 9780323754194

Meniscus Injuries, An Issue of Clinics in Sports Medicine, Volume 39-1

1st Edition

Editors: Brett Owens Ramin Tabaddor
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323754200
eBook ISBN: 9780323754194
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 5th December 2019
Page Count: 240
Description

This issue of Clinics in Sports Medicine will provide a comprehensive review of Meniscus Injuries. Guest edited by Drs. Brett Owens and Ramin Tabaddor, this issue will discuss a number of related topics that are important to practicing clinicians. This issue is one of four selected each year by our series Consulting Editor, Dr. Mark Miller. The volume will include articles on: Meniscus Form and Function, Epidemiology of Meniscus Injury, Meniscus Repair Techniques, Meniscus Root Repair, Meniscus Ramp Lesions, Partial Meniscus Replacement, Meniscus Allograft Transplantation, Meniscus Regenerative Basic Science, Rehabilitation Following Meniscus Repair, Return to Play Following Meniscus Repair, Role of Alignment and Osteotomy in Meniscus Pathology, among others.

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
5th December 2019
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323754200
eBook ISBN:
9780323754194

About the Editors

Brett Owens Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery, Uniformed Services University, Brown University Alpert Medical School, Providence, Rhode Island

Ramin Tabaddor Editor

