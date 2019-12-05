Meniscus Injuries, An Issue of Clinics in Sports Medicine, Volume 39-1

This issue of Clinics in Sports Medicine will provide a comprehensive review of Meniscus Injuries. Guest edited by Drs. Brett Owens and Ramin Tabaddor, this issue will discuss a number of related topics that are important to practicing clinicians. This issue is one of four selected each year by our series Consulting Editor, Dr. Mark Miller. The volume will include articles on: Meniscus Form and Function, Epidemiology of Meniscus Injury, Meniscus Repair Techniques, Meniscus Root Repair, Meniscus Ramp Lesions, Partial Meniscus Replacement, Meniscus Allograft Transplantation, Meniscus Regenerative Basic Science, Rehabilitation Following Meniscus Repair, Return to Play Following Meniscus Repair, Role of Alignment and Osteotomy in Meniscus Pathology, among others.