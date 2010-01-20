Meningiomas, by M. Necmettin Pamir, MD, Peter M. Black, MD, PhD, and Rudolf Fahlbusch, MD, presents current and comprehensive guidance on this most common, yet clinically challenging type of brain tumor. Written and edited by the world’s most prominent brain tumor neurosurgeons, it helps you to not only determine the type and location of the tumor, but also the most ideal surgical approach to provide your patients with the best outcomes. An extensive collection of surgical photographs covers unique and original cases, while discussions of pre-surgical techniques and approaches emphasize decision making with the help of all imaging modalities and analysis of symptoms and patient history. Expert Consult functionality enhances your reference power with convenient online access to the complete text and illustrations from the book, along with videos that depict surgical techniques in real time.