Meningiomas, Volume 170
1st Edition
Part II
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Table of Contents
Section I
1. Nasal Septal Flap Repair
2. Olfactory Groove/ Planum Meningiomas
3. Tuberculum Meningiomas - Transcranial and endoscopic
4. Clinoid Meningiomas
5. Sphenoid Wing Meningiomas
6. Hyperostosing Sphenoid Wing Meningiomas
7. Middle Fossa Meningiomas
8. Cavernous Sinus Meningiomas
9. Convexity Meningiomas
10. Parasagittal Meningiomas
11. Falx Meningiomas
12. Falcotentorial Meningiomas
13. Role of Neuro-otologist in Posterioir Fossa Meningioma Surgery
14. Petroclival Meningiomas - petrosal approach
15. Anatomy of the Petrous Face
16. Petrous Face Meningiomas
17. Foramen Magnum Meningiomas
18. Intraventricular Meningiomas
Section II
19. Image Guidance in Mengioma Surgery
20. Carotid Artery Occlusion and Reconstruction
21. Endoscopic Technology and Repair Techniques
22. Atypical Meningiomas
23. Malignant Meningiomas
24. Spinal Meningiomas
Section III
25. External Irradiation for Meningiomas
26. Irradiation/Radiosurgery/Toxicity
27. Chemotherapy for Meningiomas
28. Brachytherapy for Meningiomas
Section IV
29. Quality of Life Outcomes in Meningioma Surgery
30. Acute Rehabilitation of Meningioma Patients
31. End of Life Care for Meningioma Patients
32. The Patient's Perspective
Description
Meningiomas - tumors arising from the coverings of the brain and spinal cord - represent one third of all primary tumors, and while often benign they can result in headache, limb weakness, seizures, personality changes, and/or visual problems. Surgery or radiation are often required. Meningiomas will serve as a comprehensive review of the neurosurgical issues surrounding this extremely common brain tumor. Few procedures in surgery are more immediately formidable than an attack upon a large tumor of this type, the greatest challenge of treatment is the need to complete tumor removal without creating new neurologic deficit, and a patient's ultimate prognosis hinges on the surgeon’s wide experience with all aspects of the Meningioma. In this volume of the Handbook of Clinical Neurology experts in the field - from basic scientists to skilled neurosurgeons - have provided up to date synopses of the each topic as it relates directly to this class of tumor. Surgical and radiation therapy, which remain the mainstays of treatment, are a major focus, but coverage also includes potential molecular avenues for the development of effective medical treatments.
Key Features
- Provides current reviews of neurosurgical issues such as endoscopic surgery, molecular biology of meningiomas, and the role of different radiation oncology treatment modalities and drug therapies
- Addresses multiple patient populations – children, elderly, and those with multiple or radiation-induced tumor
- Offers a strong focus on anatomy and surgical approaches
- Edited work featuring leaders in neurosurgery and neuro-oncology around the globe – the broadest, most expert coverage available
Readership
Neurologists, neurosurgeons, and neuro-oncologists at a variety of levels
Details
- No. of pages:
- 600
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st August 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128221983
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Michael W. McDermott Editor
Michael W. McDermott is in the Department of Neurological Surgery, University of California, San Francisco, San Francisco, CA, USA.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Neurological Surgery, University of California, San Francisco, San Francisco, CA, USA