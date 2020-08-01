Meningiomas, Volume 170

Meningiomas - tumors arising from the coverings of the brain and spinal cord - represent one third of all primary tumors, and while often benign they can result in headache, limb weakness, seizures, personality changes, and/or visual problems. Surgery or radiation are often required. Meningiomas will serve as a comprehensive review of the neurosurgical issues surrounding this extremely common brain tumor. Few procedures in surgery are more immediately formidable than an attack upon a large tumor of this type, the greatest challenge of treatment is the need to complete tumor removal without creating new neurologic deficit, and a patient's ultimate prognosis hinges on the surgeon’s wide experience with all aspects of the Meningioma. In this volume of the Handbook of Clinical Neurology experts in the field - from basic scientists to skilled neurosurgeons - have provided up to date synopses of the each topic as it relates directly to this class of tumor. Surgical and radiation therapy, which remain the mainstays of treatment, are a major focus, but coverage also includes potential molecular avenues for the development of effective medical treatments.