Meningiomas, Volume 169

Section I

1. History of Meningioma Surgery

R. Falbusch, Germany

2. Trends in Meningioma Surgery in the Last 50 Years

F. Barker, Boston

3. Economics of Meningioma Treatment: Direct and Indirect Costs

Michael McDermott, San Francisco

4. Epidemiology of Meningiomas

Kyle Walsh, San Francsico

Section II

5. Anatomy of Arachnoid and Dural Reflections

Arnau Benet, San Francisco

6. Venous Anatomy of the Supratentorial Compartment

A. Benet, San Francisco

7. Venous Anatomy of the Infratentorial Compartment

A. Benet, UCSF

8. Pathology of Meningiomas

Arie Perry, UCSF

9. Molecular Genetics of Meningiomas

Murat Gunel, Yale

10. Inherited Genetic Syndromes and Meningiomas

Russ Lonser, Ohio State

11. Risk Factors for Meningioma Development and Growth

Elizabeth Claus, Boston

12. Meningioma Cell Culture and Animal Model Systems

David Gutmann, St. Louis

13. Signaling Pathways & Tumor Growth

Randy Jensen, Utah

Section III

14. Blood Supply to Meningiomas

Aaron Cohen, Indianopolis

15. CT Imaging of Meningiomas

Tom Flannery, Belfast

16. MR Imaging of Meningiomas

Soonmee Cha, UCSF

17. Advanced MR Imaging in Meningiomas

David Saloner, UCSF

18. Angiography & Embolization of Meningiomas

Christopher Dowd, UCSF

Section IV

19. Natural History of Meningiomas

Michael Sughrue, Oklahoma

20. Decision Making for Treatment

Necmettin Pamir, Istanbul

21. Meningiomas in Children

Nalin Gupta, UCSF

22. Meningiomas in the Elderly

Alfredo Quinones, Johns Hopkins

23. Multiple Meningiomas

Thomas Kaley, MSKCC-NYC

24. Radiation Induced Meningiomas

Doug Kondziolka, New York

Section V

25. Pre-operative Medical Evaluation

Quinny Cheng, UCSF

26. Impact of Hospital and Surgeon Volume on Outcome

Will Curry, Boston

27. Neuroanesthesia

Adrian Gelb, UCSF

28. Peri-operative Anti-Convulsants

Dario Englot, UCSF

29. Post –operative Complications

Cat Lau, UCSF

Section VI

30. Endoscopic versus Transcranial Methods: Choice of Approach

Harry Van Louveren, Tampa FL

31. Nasal Septal Flap Repair

Ivan El Sayed, UCSF

32. Olfactory Groove/ Planum meningiomas

Franco DeMonte, Houston, MDA

33. Tuberculum Meningiomas-Transcranial

Michael McDermott, UCSF

34. Tuberculum Meningiomas – Endoscopic

Phil Theodosopoulos, UCSF

35. Clinoid Meningiomas

Necmettin Pamir, Istanbul

36. Sphenoid Wing Meningiomas

Jacques Morcos, Miami

37. Hyperostosing Sphenoid Wing Meningiomas

Ramirez Kirollos, Cambridge

38. Middle Fossa Meningiomas

Michael McDermott, UCSF

39. Cavernous Sinus Meningiomas

Bill Couldwell, Utah

40. Convexity Meningiomas

Nader Sanai, Barrow Phoenix

41. Parasagittal Meningiomas

Titt Mathisen, Sweden

42. Falx Meningiomas

Franco DiMeco, Milan

43. Falcotentorial Meningiomas

Laligam Sekhar, Seattle

44. Role of Neuro-otologist in Posterior Fossa: Meningioma Surgery

Stephen Cheung, UCSF

45. Petroclival Meningiomas –anterior approach

Sebastian Froelich, Paris

46. Petroclival Meningiomas – petrosal approach

Sam Al-Mefty, Boston

47. Anatomy of the Petrous Face

Benet/McDermott, UCSF

48. Anterior Petrous Face Meningiomas

Amir Samii, Hannover

49. Middle Petrous Face Meningiomas

Phil Theodosopoulos, UCSF

50. Posterior Petrous Face Meningiomas

John Golfinos, New York

51. Cerebellar Convexity Meningiomas

Michael Link, Mayo Clinic

52. Foramen Magnum Meningiomas

Anil Nanda, Louisiana

53. Intraventricular Meningiomas

Hee Won Jung, Seoul Korea

Section VII

54. Image guidance in Meningioma Surgery

Gene Barnett, Cleveland

55. Intra-operative CT for Meningioma Surgery

K. Kikuta, Tokyo

56. Intra-operative MR for Meningioma Surgery

Engelburt Knosp, Vienna

57. Carotid Artery Occlusion and Reconstruction

Michael Lawton, UCSF

58. Endoscopic Technology and RepairTechniques

Ted Schwartz, New York

59. Atypical Meningiomas

Manish Aghi, UCSF

60. Malignant Meningiomas

Thomas Santarius, Cambridge

61. Spinal Meningiomas

Praveen Mummani, UCSF

Section VIII

62. External Irradiation for Meningiomas

Leland Rogers, Utah

63. Irradiation for Subtotally Resected Meningiomas

Igor Barani, UCSF

64. Radiosurgery for Meningiomas

Bruce Pollock, Mayo Clinic

65. Radiation Toxicity in Meningioma Treatment

Penny Sneed, UCSF

66. Chemotherapy for Meningiomas

Patrick Wen, Boston

67. Brachytherapy for Meningiomas

Michael McDermott, UCSF

Section IX

68. Risk Management in Neurosurgery

Susan Penny, UCSF

69. Quality of Life Outcomes in Meningioma Surgery

Ole Solheim, Norway

70. Acute Rehabilitation of Meningioma Patients

Mark Wasaka, San Francisco

71. End of Life Care for Meningioma Patients

Stephen Pantilat, UCSF

72. The Patients Perspective

Liz Holzemer, Denver