Meningiomas, Volume 169
1st Edition
Part I
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Table of Contents
Section I
1. History of Meningioma Surgery
R. Falbusch, Germany
2. Trends in Meningioma Surgery in the Last 50 Years
F. Barker, Boston
3. Economics of Meningioma Treatment: Direct and Indirect Costs
Michael McDermott, San Francisco
4. Epidemiology of Meningiomas
Kyle Walsh, San Francsico
Section II
5. Anatomy of Arachnoid and Dural Reflections
Arnau Benet, San Francisco
6. Venous Anatomy of the Supratentorial Compartment
A. Benet, San Francisco
7. Venous Anatomy of the Infratentorial Compartment
A. Benet, UCSF
8. Pathology of Meningiomas
Arie Perry, UCSF
9. Molecular Genetics of Meningiomas
Murat Gunel, Yale
10. Inherited Genetic Syndromes and Meningiomas
Russ Lonser, Ohio State
11. Risk Factors for Meningioma Development and Growth
Elizabeth Claus, Boston
12. Meningioma Cell Culture and Animal Model Systems
David Gutmann, St. Louis
13. Signaling Pathways & Tumor Growth
Randy Jensen, Utah
Section III
14. Blood Supply to Meningiomas
Aaron Cohen, Indianopolis
15. CT Imaging of Meningiomas
Tom Flannery, Belfast
16. MR Imaging of Meningiomas
Soonmee Cha, UCSF
17. Advanced MR Imaging in Meningiomas
David Saloner, UCSF
18. Angiography & Embolization of Meningiomas
Christopher Dowd, UCSF
Section IV
19. Natural History of Meningiomas
Michael Sughrue, Oklahoma
20. Decision Making for Treatment
Necmettin Pamir, Istanbul
21. Meningiomas in Children
Nalin Gupta, UCSF
22. Meningiomas in the Elderly
Alfredo Quinones, Johns Hopkins
23. Multiple Meningiomas
Thomas Kaley, MSKCC-NYC
24. Radiation Induced Meningiomas
Doug Kondziolka, New York
Section V
25. Pre-operative Medical Evaluation
Quinny Cheng, UCSF
26. Impact of Hospital and Surgeon Volume on Outcome
Will Curry, Boston
27. Neuroanesthesia
Adrian Gelb, UCSF
28. Peri-operative Anti-Convulsants
Dario Englot, UCSF
29. Post –operative Complications
Cat Lau, UCSF
Section VI
30. Endoscopic versus Transcranial Methods: Choice of Approach
Harry Van Louveren, Tampa FL
31. Nasal Septal Flap Repair
Ivan El Sayed, UCSF
32. Olfactory Groove/ Planum meningiomas
Franco DeMonte, Houston, MDA
33. Tuberculum Meningiomas-Transcranial
Michael McDermott, UCSF
34. Tuberculum Meningiomas – Endoscopic
Phil Theodosopoulos, UCSF
35. Clinoid Meningiomas
Necmettin Pamir, Istanbul
36. Sphenoid Wing Meningiomas
Jacques Morcos, Miami
37. Hyperostosing Sphenoid Wing Meningiomas
Ramirez Kirollos, Cambridge
38. Middle Fossa Meningiomas
Michael McDermott, UCSF
39. Cavernous Sinus Meningiomas
Bill Couldwell, Utah
40. Convexity Meningiomas
Nader Sanai, Barrow Phoenix
41. Parasagittal Meningiomas
Titt Mathisen, Sweden
42. Falx Meningiomas
Franco DiMeco, Milan
43. Falcotentorial Meningiomas
Laligam Sekhar, Seattle
44. Role of Neuro-otologist in Posterior Fossa: Meningioma Surgery
Stephen Cheung, UCSF
45. Petroclival Meningiomas –anterior approach
Sebastian Froelich, Paris
46. Petroclival Meningiomas – petrosal approach
Sam Al-Mefty, Boston
47. Anatomy of the Petrous Face
Benet/McDermott, UCSF
48. Anterior Petrous Face Meningiomas
Amir Samii, Hannover
49. Middle Petrous Face Meningiomas
Phil Theodosopoulos, UCSF
50. Posterior Petrous Face Meningiomas
John Golfinos, New York
51. Cerebellar Convexity Meningiomas
Michael Link, Mayo Clinic
52. Foramen Magnum Meningiomas
Anil Nanda, Louisiana
53. Intraventricular Meningiomas
Hee Won Jung, Seoul Korea
Section VII
54. Image guidance in Meningioma Surgery
Gene Barnett, Cleveland
55. Intra-operative CT for Meningioma Surgery
K. Kikuta, Tokyo
56. Intra-operative MR for Meningioma Surgery
Engelburt Knosp, Vienna
57. Carotid Artery Occlusion and Reconstruction
Michael Lawton, UCSF
58. Endoscopic Technology and RepairTechniques
Ted Schwartz, New York
59. Atypical Meningiomas
Manish Aghi, UCSF
60. Malignant Meningiomas
Thomas Santarius, Cambridge
61. Spinal Meningiomas
Praveen Mummani, UCSF
Section VIII
62. External Irradiation for Meningiomas
Leland Rogers, Utah
63. Irradiation for Subtotally Resected Meningiomas
Igor Barani, UCSF
64. Radiosurgery for Meningiomas
Bruce Pollock, Mayo Clinic
65. Radiation Toxicity in Meningioma Treatment
Penny Sneed, UCSF
66. Chemotherapy for Meningiomas
Patrick Wen, Boston
67. Brachytherapy for Meningiomas
Michael McDermott, UCSF
Section IX
68. Risk Management in Neurosurgery
Susan Penny, UCSF
69. Quality of Life Outcomes in Meningioma Surgery
Ole Solheim, Norway
70. Acute Rehabilitation of Meningioma Patients
Mark Wasaka, San Francisco
71. End of Life Care for Meningioma Patients
Stephen Pantilat, UCSF
72. The Patients Perspective
Liz Holzemer, Denver
Description
Meningiomas - tumors arising from the coverings of the brain and spinal cord - represent one third of all primary tumors, and while often benign they can result in headache, limb weakness, seizures, personality changes, and/or visual problems. Surgery or radiation are often required. Meningiomas will serve as a comprehensive review of the neurosurgical issues surrounding this extremely common brain tumor. Few procedures in surgery are more immediately formidable than an attack upon a large tumor of this type, the greatest challenge of treatment is the need to complete tumor removal without creating new neurologic deficit, and a patient's ultimate prognosis hinges on the surgeon’s wide experience with all aspects of the Meningioma. In this volume of the Handbook of Clinical Neurology experts in the field - from basic scientists to skilled neurosurgeons - have provided up to date synopses of the each topic as it relates directly to this class of tumor. Surgical and radiation therapy, which remain the mainstays of treatment, are a major focus, but coverage also includes potential molecular avenues for the development of effective medical treatments.
Key Features
- Provides current reviews of neurosurgical issues such as endoscopic surgery, molecular biology of meningiomas, and the role of different radiation oncology treatment modalities and drug therapies
- Addresses multiple patient populations – children, elderly, and those with multiple or radiation-induced tumors
- Offers a strong focus on anatomy and surgical approaches
- Edited work featuring leaders in neurosurgery and neuro-oncology around the globe – the broadest, most expert coverage available
Readership
Neurologists, neurosurgeons and neuro-oncologists at a variety of levels
Details
- No. of pages:
- 600
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st August 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128042809
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Michael W. McDermott Editor
Michael W. McDermott is in the Department of Neurological Surgery, University of California, San Francisco, San Francisco, CA, USA.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Neurological Surgery, University of California, San Francisco, San Francisco, CA, USA