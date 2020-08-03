COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off our Print & eBook bundle option. Terms & conditions.
Meningiomas, Part I - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128042809

Meningiomas, Part I, Volume 169

1st Edition

Editors: Michael W. McDermott
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128042809
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 3rd August 2020
Page Count: 346
Table of Contents

Section I. Clinical and Basic Science
1. Epidemiology of Meningiomas
2. Arachnoid and Dural Reflections
3. Venous Anatomy of the Supratentorial Compartment
4. Venous Anatomy of the Infratentorial Compartment
5. Pathology of Meningiomas
6. Molecular Genetics of Meningiomas
7. Inherited Genetic Syndromes and Meningiomas
8. Preclinical models of meningioma: cell culture and animal systems
9. Meningioma: signaling pathways and tumor growth
Section II. Imaging
10. Vascularity of meningiomas
11. CT Imaging of Meningiomas
12. Imaging of Meningioma
13. Meningioma Embolization: Techniques and Results
Section III. Clinical Considerations for Meningiomas
14. Natural History of Meningiomas
15. Current decision-making in meningiomas
16. Meningiomas in Children
17. Meningiomas in the Elderly
18. Radiation Induced Meningiomas
Section IV. Operative and Peri-Operative Care
19. Neuroanesthesia
20. Seizures in Meningioma

Description

Meningiomas, Volume 169, Part One, serves as a comprehensive review of the neurosurgical issues surrounding this extremely common brain tumor. Few procedures in surgery are more immediately formidable than an attack upon a large tumor of this type. In this volume of the Handbook of Clinical Neurology, experts in the field - from basic scientists to skilled neurosurgeons - have provided up-to-date synopses of each topic as it relates to this class of tumor. Surgical and radiation therapy, which remain the mainstays of treatment, are a major focus, but coverage also includes potential molecular avenues for the development of effective medical treatments.

Key Features

  • Provides current reviews of neurosurgical issues, such as endoscopic surgery, molecular biology of meningiomas, and the role of different radiation oncology treatment modalities and drug therapies
  • Addresses multiple patient populations – children, elderly and those with multiple or radiation-induced tumors
  • Offers a strong focus on anatomy and surgical approaches
  • Features leaders in neurosurgery and neuro-oncology from around the globe – the broadest, most expert coverage available

Readership

Neurologists, neurosurgeons and neuro-oncologists at a variety of levels

About the Editors

Michael W. McDermott

Dr. Michael W. McDermott is Chief Physician Executive at the Miami Neuroscience Institute in Miami, Florida, as well as a Professor of Neurosurgery and Translational Medicine and Chair of the Division of Neuroscience at Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine, Florida International University, Miami, Florida, USA.

Affiliations and Expertise

Chief Physician Executive, Miami Neuroscience Institute, and Professor of Neurosurgery, Chair, Division of Neuroscience, Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine, Florida International University, Florida, Miami, USA

