Mendip - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781483179995, 9781483195803

Mendip

2nd Edition

Cheddar, Its Gorge and Caves

Authors: H. E. Balch
eBook ISBN: 9781483195803
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1947
Page Count: 110
Mendip: Cheddar, Its Gorge and Caves describes the landscape and historical background of the Swildon’s Hole at Priddy. This book is divided into nine chapters that discuss the Cox’s Cave and the story of discovery at Cheddar. It looks into the condition of the Gough’s cave and the archaeological findings made at the Long Hole which used to be the Romano-British cave dwelling.
Some of the topics covered in the book are the description of the smaller caves and cave shelters of the Gorge; features of the Great Gorge of Cheddar; portrayal of the Swallets of the Cheddar system; the medieval and post-medieval history of Cheddar; and description of the Cooper’s Hole, Soldier’s Hole, and Sugarloaf Rock. Other chapters examine the rock formations and rivers inside the White Spot cave, as well as the types of fossils found in the Bone Hole. The physical characteristics of the tools made of stone found in the caves are presented. The last chapter is devoted to a detailed description of the trails going inside the caves at Cheddar. The book can provide useful information to archaeologists, mountain climbers, explorers, students, and researchers.

Preface

Chapter I Introductory

Chapter II Cox's Cave and the Story of Discovery at Cheddar

Chapter III Gough's Cave at Cheddar

Chapter IV The Long Hole a Romano-British Cave Dwelling

Chapter V The Smaller Caves and Cave Shelters of the Gorge

Chapter VI The Great Gorge of Cheddar

Chapter VII The Swallets of the Cheddar System

Chapter VIII Medieval and Recent History of Cheddar

Chapter IX The Commons of the Cheddar Area

The Untold Story

Index


No. of pages:
110
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2047
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483195803

