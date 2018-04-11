Mendelian Inheritance in Man: Catalogs of Autosomal Dominant, Autosomal Recessives, and X-Linked Phenotypes presents catalogs in connection with the genetics of the X chromosome. This book provides a catalog of dominant phenotypes and covers other entries, including anomalous hemoglobin, red cell antigenic types, leukocyte types, and serum protein types.

This book begins with an overview of how to use the catalogs wherein two classes of entries have been made in each of the catalogs. This text then explains that each entry consists of three parts, namely, the preferred designation, a brief description of the phenotype with genetic information, and key references. This book discusses as well that in the case of recessives, manifestations in heterozygotes are usually listed. The reader is also introduced to the definition of dominant and recessive used in the preparation of the catalogs.

This book is a valuable resource for experimental geneticists, physicians, and research workers.