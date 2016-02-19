Men of Physics: Galileo Galilei, His Life and His Works - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080120249, 9781483139180

Men of Physics: Galileo Galilei, His Life and His Works

1st Edition

The Commonwealth and International Library: Selected Readings in Physics

Authors: Raymond J. Seeger
Editors: D. Ter Haar
eBook ISBN: 9781483139180
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1966
Page Count: 296
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Men of Physics: Galileo Galilei, His Life and His Works deals with Galileo Galilei's radical discoveries and trail during the Inquisition.
The book describes the life of Galileo and his many interests in art and music, in addition to science. Galileo is born in Pisa in 1564, and at age 25, he is appointed to the Chair of Mathematics at the University of Pisa. He writes several papers, for example, mathematical continuum as contrasted with physical atomism, and investigates the behavior of magnetic poles. He believes in William Gilbert's experiment that the earth itself is a large magnet. He conducts experiments on oscillations — using a simple pendulum to investigate complex phenomena. He defines uniform motion, with respect to time intervals, whether these are great or small. He suggests a method to measure the speed of light, believing that light has a definite speed. He contributes to knowledge on sunspots, constructs his own telescopes, and is considered by some as the inventor of the telescope. He publishes ""The Two Chief World Systems,"" comparing the Ptolemaic and Copernican theories of the solar system and claiming that the earth moves and the sun stands still. For this, the Inquisition orders him to stand trial. He confesses, abjures, and lives under house arrest. In 1639, he refuses an offer of freedom by the Pope. Galileo dies in 1642. He is known as the founder of modern physics.
Students of history and most readers with general interest will find this book entertaining and informative.

Table of Contents


Acknowledgments

Preface

Part 1. His Life

1. Curious Student

2. Research Professor

3. Clever Courtier

4. Popular Author

Bibliography

Part 2. His Works

5. Interpreting Sense Impressions

(a) Primary Qualities

(b) Mathematical Language

6. Continua — Mathematical and Physical

7. Magnetism

8. The Pump that Failed

9. Apparent Lightness

10. Weighing Air

11. Floating Ebony

12. Analyzing an Alloy

13. The Screw as a Machine

14. Strength of Materials

(a) Scaling

(b) Galileo's Problem

(c) Similar Beams

(d) A Cracked Column

(e) Tubes

15. Natural Oscillations

(a) Simple Pendulum

(b) Vibrating Freely

(c) Resonance

(d) Musical Intervals

16. Falling Bodies

(a) How Fast

(b) Inertia

(c) A Thought Experiment

(d) The Medium's Role

(e) Changing Speed

(f) Projectiles

(g) Galileian Relativity

17. Spots on the Sun

18. New Moons

19. Parallax of a Star

20. Nature — God's Handiwork

Outline of Life and Works

Index

Details

No. of pages:
296
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1966
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483139180

About the Author

Raymond J. Seeger

About the Editor

D. Ter Haar

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.