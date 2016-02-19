Men of Physics: Benjamin Thompson – Count Rumford: Count Rumford on the Nature of Heat covers the significant contributions of Count Rumford in the fields of physics. Count Rumford was born with the name Benjamin Thompson on March 23, 1753, in Woburn, Massachusetts.

This book is composed of two parts encompassing 11 chapters, and begins with a presentation of Benjamin Thompson's biography and his interest in physics, particularly as an advocate of an ""anti-caloric"" theory of heat. The subsequent chapters are devoted to his many discoveries that profoundly affected the physical thought of his and succeeding generations. These discoveries include the propagation of heat in fluids, heat by friction, thermal expansion, heat weight, and water as a nonconductor of heat. The remaining chapters cover other aspects of Thompson's discoveries, such as heat propagation in various substances, heat at a mode of motion, and radiation. Physicists and researchers in the field and related fields will find this book invaluable.