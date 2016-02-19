Men of Physics Benjamin Thompson — Count Rumford - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483197197, 9781483222226

Men of Physics Benjamin Thompson — Count Rumford

1st Edition

Count Rumford on the Nature of Heat

Authors: Sanborn C. Brown
eBook ISBN: 9781483222226
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1967
Page Count: 220
Description

Men of Physics: Benjamin Thompson – Count Rumford: Count Rumford on the Nature of Heat covers the significant contributions of Count Rumford in the fields of physics. Count Rumford was born with the name Benjamin Thompson on March 23, 1753, in Woburn, Massachusetts.

This book is composed of two parts encompassing 11 chapters, and begins with a presentation of Benjamin Thompson's biography and his interest in physics, particularly as an advocate of an ""anti-caloric"" theory of heat. The subsequent chapters are devoted to his many discoveries that profoundly affected the physical thought of his and succeeding generations. These discoveries include the propagation of heat in fluids, heat by friction, thermal expansion, heat weight, and water as a nonconductor of heat. The remaining chapters cover other aspects of Thompson's discoveries, such as heat propagation in various substances, heat at a mode of motion, and radiation. Physicists and researchers in the field and related fields will find this book invaluable.

Table of Contents


Preface

Part 1 A Biographical Sketch of Count Rumford, Benjamin Thompson (1753-1814)

Introduction

1. Perspective

2. The Caloric Theory

Part 2

3. The Propagation of Heat in Fluids

4. Heat by Friction

5. Thermal Expansion

6. The Weight of Heat

7. Water as a Nonconductor of Heat

8. Propagation of Heat in Various Substances

9. Heat as a Mode of Motion

10. Radiation

11. Count Rumford's Concept of Heat

Index


Details

No. of pages:
220
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1967
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483222226

About the Author

Sanborn C. Brown

Ratings and Reviews

